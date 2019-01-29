Nutrition
The Simple, 2-Week Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Better Health
For a body that looks and functions at its best, it’s simply a matter of choosing cleaner foods and developing healthy eating habits.
What does it really mean to eat clean? In a nutshell, clean eating is about following a diet of wholesome foods that don’t contain a laundry list of ingredients, additives, or preservatives and are, at most, minimally processed. (Note that many foods that do undergo processing, like milk and whole-grain crackers, still contain good-for-you nutrients. The processed foods you should minimize are either those you can easily make on your own, like breadcrumbs, or those refined to the point of losing most of their nutritional value.)
Unlike many fad diets that restrict whole nutrient groups or manipulate timing and type of foods, a clean-eating plan features food that is good for you while helping you perform at your best. That means having a variety of choices: whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean protein, dairy, and healthy fats.
To help you get started, we’ve created a two-week plan that allows you to mix and match your meals. Choose fresh whenever possible, but if it’s not available or too expensive, use canned or frozen foods with minimal added ingredients (read: no extra sugar or other additives). Jump-start your healthy eating habits with this game-changing two-week plan and get ready to start feeling great about how you feel, look, and perform!