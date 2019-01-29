The Simple, 2-Week Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Better Health

Top Clean-Eating Dos and Don’ts

Everybody says they eat clean, but you’d be surprised at what passes for a clean diet. Here’s how to stay on track.

DO make time to prep ingredients in advance. Once a week, cook proteins like chicken and beef. Spend about 10 to 15 minutes prepping vegetables either at night or in the morning before heading out (not too far in advance or they can lose nutrition and wilt).

DO make a shopping list organized according to the flow of the supermarket. Most stores start with produce, so begin your list there and continue with the types of foods you encounter as you walk through the aisles. This will make your trip more efficient.

DON’T forget to measure ingredients so you don’t end up with large portions. Even an extra tablespoon or two of salad dressing or oil can add up to hundreds of extra calories. It’s fine to make extra if you’re saving half for later—just don’t overdo it.

DON’T forgo cooking and end up speed-dialing pizza or Chinese food delivery. If you go out for a quick bite, plan it in advance at a restaurant that offers healthy fare.

DO hydrate on water and low-calorie drinks throughout the day. Aim for about 8 to 10 cups per day. (Remember fruits and vegetables do count toward your daily fluids.)

DON’T choose sweet treats just because they are labeled “organic” or “GMO-free”—they are still junk food! If you choose to indulge, build it into your diet and plan for a reasonable portion. (Check the serving size before eating.)

DO get right back on the diet if you fall off the wagon. Everyone eats more than they should every so often. However, you need to brush it off, focus, and stay motivated to continue.

DON’T avoid carbs entirely—you need them to help provide energy for workouts. Just choose the right ones. Have a pre-workout snack about 20 to 90 minutes before exercise, with carb-rich offerings such as ½ cup oatmeal with low-fat milk, 1 brown rice cake topped with 1 tbsp hummus, or ½ peanut butter and banana sandwich.