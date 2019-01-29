The Simple, 2-Week Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Better Health

Westend61 / Getty

What does it really mean to eat clean? In a nutshell, clean eating is about following a diet of wholesome foods that don’t contain a laundry list of ingredients, additives, or preservatives and are, at most, minimally processed. (Note that many foods that do undergo processing, like milk and whole-grain crackers, still contain good-for-you nutrients. The processed foods you should minimize are either those you can easily make on your own, like breadcrumbs, or those refined to the point of losing most of their nutritional value.)

Unlike many fad diets that restrict whole nutrient groups or manipulate timing and type of foods, a clean-eating plan features food that is good for you while helping you perform at your best. That means having a variety of choices: whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean protein, dairy, and healthy fats.

To help you get started, we’ve created a two-week plan that allows you to mix and match your meals. Choose fresh whenever possible, but if it’s not available or too expensive, use canned or frozen foods with minimal added ingredients (read: no extra sugar or other additives). Jump-start your healthy eating habits with this game-changing two-week plan and get ready to start feeling great about how you feel, look, and perform! 

Your Two-Week Clean-Eating Plan

Follow these guidelines for success:

  • Mix and match breakfast, lunch, and dinner and add one to three snacks when you’re hungriest. Three meals and two snacks will equal about 1,800 calories per day (500 calories per meal; 150 per snack).
  • Create a schedule for your meals and snacks. If you go more than five hours without food, insert a snack to keep your body from getting hungry and from breaking down precious muscle.
  • Eat a meal 90 to 120 minutes before your workout. If you can’t get one in, fuel up with a snack 20 to 90 minutes beforehand. If your workout session doesn’t finish around your scheduled meal time, grab a recovery snack like chocolate milk, Greek yogurt, or a protein smoothie to help replenish fluids and provide a balance of nutrients for recovery.
  • If you’re still hungry after you finished your allotted daily meals and snacks, drink a cup of tea or other zero-calorie beverage; it may not be hunger but rather boredom, thirst, or another emotional response.
  • If you are still hungry for several days on the plan, you may need to add an additional snack into your daily eating regimen.
  • Enroll a friend (or two or three!) to follow this two-week clean eating diet with you. It’s always helpful to have someone to discuss accomplishments with and help you up when you’re feeling down. Friends help you stay motivated and positive. Having support is an important part of any diet. 
Top Clean-Eating Dos and Don’ts

Everybody says they eat clean, but you’d be surprised at what passes for a clean diet. Here’s how to stay on track.

DO make time to prep ingredients in advance. Once a week, cook proteins like chicken and beef. Spend about 10 to 15 minutes prepping vegetables either at night or in the morning before heading out (not too far in advance or they can lose nutrition and wilt).

DO make a shopping list organized according to the flow of the supermarket. Most stores start with produce, so begin your list there and continue with the types of foods you encounter as you walk through the aisles. This will make your trip more efficient.

DON’T forget to measure ingredients so you don’t end up with large portions. Even an extra tablespoon or two of salad dressing or oil can add up to hundreds of extra calories. It’s fine to make extra if you’re saving half for later—just don’t overdo it.

DON’T forgo cooking and end up speed-dialing pizza or Chinese food delivery. If you go out for a quick bite, plan it in advance at a restaurant that offers healthy fare.

DO hydrate on water and low-calorie drinks throughout the day. Aim for about 8 to 10 cups per day. (Remember fruits and vegetables do count toward your daily fluids.)

DON’T choose sweet treats just because they are labeled “organic” or “GMO-free”—they are still junk food! If you choose to indulge, build it into your diet and plan for a reasonable portion. (Check the serving size before eating.)

DO get right back on the diet if you fall off the wagon. Everyone eats more than they should every so often. However, you need to brush it off, focus, and stay motivated to continue.

DON’T avoid carbs entirely—you need them to help provide energy for workouts. Just choose the right ones. Have a pre-workout snack about 20 to 90 minutes before exercise, with carb-rich offerings such as ½ cup oatmeal with low-fat milk, 1 brown rice cake topped with 1 tbsp hummus, or ½ peanut butter and banana sandwich.

Clean Cuisine Shopping List
  • Avocado, olives
  • Lean proteins like eggs, chicken breast, turkey breast, tuna (fillet or chunk light), salmon, pork loin, lean beef, tofu
  • Black beans, pinto beans, chickpeas, lentils (no salt added)
  • Berries, apples, pears, citrus, banana, melon, grapes, lemon
  • Veggies and fruits: lettuce, kale, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, mushrooms, celery, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, sweet and russet potatoes
  • Whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, whole-wheat (or legume) pasta, buckwheat (soba) noodles, sorghum
  • Rolled oats, whole-grain waffles
  • 100% whole-grain crackers, wholewheat pita, wholewheat wrap, thinly sliced whole-grain bread, whole-wheat English muffin
  • Unsalted dry-roasted peanuts, almonds, pistachios
  • Natural peanut or almond butter
  • Low-fat milk or almond milk
  • Olive oil, nonstick cooking spray, sesame oil
  • Balsamic vinaigrette or other oil-based salad dressing
  • Nonfat plain Greek yogurt and low-fat cottage cheese
  • Cheese like crumbled feta, whole-milk ricotta, part-skim mozzarella, cheddar
  • Agave syrup or 100% maple syrup
  • Whey or plant-based protein powder
  • Granola or muesli
  • Salsa, hummus, pesto
Diet Plan: Breakfast

OVERNIGHT OATS

  • Combine ½ cup rolled oats, ⅔ cup nonfat milk, 1 scoop whey protein powder, 1 tbsp 100% maple syrup, ½ tsp ground cinnamon in a sealed mason jar and refrigerate overnight. When ready to eat, top with 1 cup strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries and 2 tbsp slivered almonds. Option: 1 cup coffee with ¼ cup low-fat milk and 1 tsp agave syrup.
  • Calories: 510, Protein: 30g, Carbs: 76g, Fat: 12g

POWER EGGS AND TOAST

  • Make an omelet with 1 egg plus 4 egg whites that’s filled with ½ cup chopped vegetables like onions, bell peppers, or mushrooms and topped with ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese (use nonstick cooking spray). Serve with 1 slice thin whole-grain toast topped with ¼ mashed avocado and 2 slices tomato and sprinkled with sea salt. Option: 1 cup coffee with ¼ cup low-fat milk and 1 tsp agave syrup
  • Calories: 450, Protein: 32g, Carbs: 30g, Fat: 23g

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE

  • Blend together the following: ¾ cup fresh or frozen mango chunks, ¾ cup fresh or frozen pineapple chunks, 1 (5.3 oz) container nonfat plain Greek yogurt, ½ cup unsweetened coconut milk, 2 tsp 100% maple syrup, 2 scoops whey protein powder.
  • Calories: 434, Protein: 45g, Carbs: 53g, Fat: 6g

EGG WRAP

  • Top an 8-inch whole-wheat tortilla with scrambled eggs (1 egg plus two egg whites using nonstick cooking spray), 2 tbsp Monterey Jack cheese, 2 tbsp cooked black beans, and 2 tbsp salsa. Roll and top with ¼ avocado, cubed. Option: 1 cup coffee with ¼ cup low-fat milk and 1 tsp agave syrup Calories: 503, Protein: 28g, Carbs: 48g, Fat: 24g

HIGH-PROTEIN SMOOTHIE

  • Blend together the following: ¾ cup frozen unsweetened strawberries, ¾ cup frozen unsweetened pineapple chunks, ½ cup low-fat milk or unsweetened almond milk, 1 (5.3 oz) container nonfat plain Greek yogurt, 2 scoops whey protein powder, 2 tbsp oat bran, 1 tsp agave syrup.
  • Calories: 481, Protein: 51g, Carbs: 64g, Fat: 5g

CEREAL AND MILK

  • 1¾ cups whole-grain cereal, 1¼ cups low-fat milk or unsweetened almond milk, ½ banana, sliced 2 tbsp slivered almonds. Option: 1 cup coffee with ¼ cup low-fat milk and 1 tsp agave syrup.
  • Calories: 430, Protein: 20g, Carbs: 66g, Fat: 11g

COTTAGE CHEESE AND FRUIT

  • 1 cup low-fat cottage cheese, 1½ cups diced cantaloupe, or honeydew melon, ¼ cup granola. Option: 1 cup coffee with ¼ cup low-fat milk and 1 tsp agave syrup.
  • Calories: 473, Protein: 35g, Carbs: 53g, Fat: 14g

MEDITERRANEAN BREAKFAST BOWL

  • Prepare ¾ cup cooked quinoa. Top with 1 egg cooked over easy in 1 tsp coconut oil. Add ½ cucumber, sliced; 1 plum tomato (sliced); ¼ bell pepper (sliced), and 2 tbsp each tzatziki and hummus. Option: 1 cup coffee with ¼ cup low-fat milk and 1 tsp agave syrup
  • Calories: 418, Protein: 19g, Carbs: 53g, Fat: 15g

 NUTTY WAFFLES AND FRUIT

  • Top 2 (4-inch) wholewheat waffles with 1 tbsp natural peanut or almond butter, ½ diced mango, 2 tbsp unsweetened coconut flakes, and 1 tbsp unsalted dry-roasted peanuts; drizzle with 2 tsp 100% maple syrup. Option: 1 cup coffee with ¼ cup low-fat milk and 1 tsp agave syrup.
  • Calories: 472, Protein: 14g, Carbs: 63g, Fat: 21g

HEARTY OATS

  • ½ cup old-fashioned oats, 1 cup low-fat milk or unsweetened almond milk, 1 tbsp natural peanut or almond butter, ½ banana, sliced 2 tbsp chopped unsalted dry-roasted peanuts or almonds.
  • Calories: 503, Protein: 22g, Carbs: 60g, Fat: 22g

CHOCO PEANUT SMOOTHIE

  • Blend together the following: 1 frozen banana, ¼ cup low-fat milk or unsweetened almond milk, 1 (5.3 oz) container nonfat plain Greek yogurt, 1 tbsp natural peanut butter, 1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder, 2 tsp agave or other sweetener of choice.
  • Calories: 387, Protein: 25g, Carbs: 53g, Fat: 10g  

PROTEIN POWER

  • 1 (5.3 oz) container nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt 1 cup seedless grapes 2 tbsp chopped unsalted dry-roasted almonds or pistachios Serve with 1 egg and 2 egg whites scrambled in 2 tsp olive oil. Option: 1 cup coffee with ¼ cup low-fat milk and 1 tsp agave syrup
  • Calories: 466, Protein: 33g, Carbs: 40g, Fat: 20g

BREAKFAST PIZZA

  • Toast 1 whole-wheat English muffin in a toaster oven, topping each half with 2 tbsp low-sodium tomato sauce, ¼ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, and 1 sliced button mushroom. Cook at 3500F for 5 to 7 minutes, or until cheese melts. Serve with ½ grapefruit, or 2 clementines. Option: 1 cup coffee with ¼ cup low-fat milk and 1 tsp agave syrup.
  • Calories: 407, Protein: 26g, Carbs: 50g, Fat: 13g

ENGLISH MUFFIN AND MORE

  • 1 whole-wheat English muffin topped with 2 tbsp natural peanut butter, ½ cup low-fat cottage cheese, 1 cup sliced strawberries or blueberries. Option: 1 cup coffee with ¼ cup low-fat milk and 1 tsp agave syrup.
  • Calories: 500, Protein: 30g, Carbs: 57g, Fat: 19g
Diet Plan: Lunch

GREEK SALAD

  • 3 cups shredded romaine lettuce, 1 plum tomato (sliced), ¼ cucumber (sliced), 2 button mushrooms (sliced), ¼ cup shredded carrots, 1 sliced hard-boiled egg, ¼ cup feta cheese, 2 tbsp balsamic vinaigrette (preferably homemade), 8 whole strawberries dipped in 2 tbsp whole-milk ricotta cheese, drizzled with 2 tsp agave or other sweetener.
  • Calories: 478, Protein: 19g, Carbs: 36g, Fat: 29g

 MEDITERRANEAN WRAP

  • 1 (8-inch) whole-wheat tortilla, 2 tbsp hummus, 1 slice (¾ oz) low-fat cheese (like Swiss or cheddar), 1 tbsp balsamic vinaigrette (preferably homemade), Sauté ¼ sliced bell pepper, ½ sliced plum tomato, 2 sliced mushrooms in 1 tbsp olive oil Side: 1 cup seedless grapes
  • Calories: 512, Protein: 15g, Carbs: 51g, Fat: 30g

GRILLED CHEESE AND SALAD

  • Grilled cheese: 2 slices thin 100% whole-wheat bread 2 slices, (1½ oz) low-fat cheese (like Swiss or cheddar), 2 slices tomato, 1 tbsp pesto sauce, 1½ cups tomato soup (made without cream). Side salad with: 1½ cups shredded romaine lettuce, 2 button mushrooms, sliced ¼ cup shredded carrots, ¼ cucumber, sliced 1 tbsp balsamic vinaigrette (preferably homemade).
  • Calories: 499, Protein: 24g, Carbs: 64g, Fat: 18g

HEARTY SALAD

  • Green salad topped with beans: 3 cups shredded romaine lettuce, 1 plum tomato, sliced ¼ cucumber, sliced 2 button mushrooms, sliced ¼ cup shredded carrots, ½ cup cooked beans (if canned, then no salt added), ¼ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella, ¼ avocado (sliced), 2 tbsp honey-lime vinaigrette or balsamic vinaigrette (preferably homemade), 1 orange or 2 clementines.
  • Calories: 500, Protein: 17g, Carbs: 54g, Fat: 25g

TURKEY SANDWICH

  • 2 slices whole-grain rustic bread, 3 oz grilled skinless turkey or chicken breast, ¼ cup arugula or baby spinach, 2 slices tomato, 1 tbsp pesto or hummus, 8 whole strawberries dipped in 2 tbsp wholemilk ricotta cheese, drizzled with 2 tsp agave or other sweetener.
  • Calories: 537, Protein: 40g, Carbs: 59g, Fat: 19g

 TUNA-LENTIL BOWL

  • 1 cup shredded romaine lettuce, ½ cup cooked lentils (no salt added, if canned), 2 oz chunk light tuna (canned in water), ½ diced avocado, 2 tbsp shredded low-fat cheddar cheese, 1 tbsp balsamic vinaigrette (preferably homemade). Side: 1 cup seedless grapes.
  • Calories: 495, Protein: 28g, Carbs: 48g, Fat: 23g

CHICKEN-QUINOA BOWL

  • 1 cup shredded kale, ¾ cup cooked quinoa, 3 oz grilled skinless boneless chicken breast, sliced 5 grape tomatoes, halved 2 tbsp crumbled feta cheese, 2 tbsp chopped parsley, 1 tbsp slivered almonds, 1 tbsp balsamic vinaigrette (preferably homemade), 2 lemon slices.
  • Calories: 490, Protein: 38g, Carbs: 44g, Fat: 19g

SALMON AND SIDES

  • 5 oz baked salmon fillet, cooked in 2 tsp olive oil with a sprinkle of sea salt and black pepper, ¼ avocado, sliced 10 black olives, 8 fresh strawberries.
  • Calories: 470, Protein: 36g, Carbs: 14g, Fat: 30g

VEGGIE WRAP

  • 1 (8-inch) whole-wheat tortilla, ¼ cup cooked pinto beans (no salt added, if canned), ¼ cup chopped red cabbage, 2 tbsp shredded part-skim mozzarella, 2 tbsp salsa, 2 tbsp nonfat plain Greek yogurt, ¼ avocado (sliced), 1 cup diced melon.
  • Calories: 456, Protein: 18g, Carbs: 63g, Fat: 18g

VEGGIE-BEEF BOWL

  • 3 oz grilled lean beef, thinly sliced ½ cup cooked quinoa, ½ cooked chickpeas (no salt added, if canned), ½ cup steamed broccoli, ½ cup spinach sautéed in 1 tsp olive oil, 2 lime slices. Side: 2 tbsp nonfat plain Greek yogurt with ½ cup blueberries.
  • Calories: 519, Protein: 43g, Carbs: 62g, Fat: 13g 11

SALMON-NOODLE BOWL

  • 1 cup cooked buckwheat noodles, 5 oz baked salmon fillet, cooked in 2 tsp olive oil with a sprinkle of sea salt and black pepper cut into bite-size chunks, 4 grilled or roasted asparagus spears drizzled with 1 tsp olive oil with a sprinkle of seasalt and black pepper, cut into 2-inch pieces. ¼ cucumber, sliced Side: 1 orange.
  • Calories: 522, Protein: 39g, Carbs: 46g, Fat: 22g

TUNA SALAD

  • 3 cups shredded romaine lettuce, 1 plum tomato, sliced ¼ cucumber, sliced 2 button mushrooms, sliced ¼ cup shredded carrots, 3 oz chunk light tuna (canned in water), ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese, 2 tbsp balsamic vinaigrette (preferably homemade) Side: 1 pear.
  • Calories: 514, Protein: 28g, Carbs: 46g, Fat: 25g

MEZE PLATTER

  • 1 hard-boiled egg, 2 oz cubed low-fat cheese (like Swiss or cheddar), ¼ cup hummus, 10 olives, 1 plum tomato, sliced ½ cucumber, sliced ½ cup sliced jicama, ¼ red bell pepper, sliced Sprinkle sea salt and black pepper, 1 (4-inch) whole-wheat pita. Side: 2 clementines or 1 orange
  • Calories: 523, Protein: 34g, Carbs: 60g, Fat: 20g 

CHICKEN AND AVOCADO WRAP

  • 1 (8-inch) whole-wheat tortilla, ¼ avocado mashed onto tortilla, 3 oz grilled skinless boneless chicken breast, sliced 2 tbsp shredded low-fat cheese (like Swiss or cheddar), ½ cup shredded romaine lettuce, 2 slices tomato. Side: 1 apple.
  • Calories: 517, Protein: 37g, Carbs: 59g, Fat: 19g
Diet Plan: Dinner

ROSEMARY CHICKEN

  • Cook 3 oz skinless, boneless chicken breast sprinkled with sea salt, black pepper, and 1 tbsp fresh rosemary in 2 tsp olive oil. Serve with 1 cup steamed broccoli, sprinkled with 2 tbsp chopped almonds, and ¾ cup cooked quinoa.
  • Calories: 493,  Protein: 37g, Carbs: 43g, Fat: 21g 

BEEF STIR-FRY

  • Marinate 4 oz thinly sliced lean beef in 1 tbsp each low-sodium soy sauce, agave syrup, and fresh lemon juice and 1 tsp Dijon mustard. Stir-fry beef in 2 tsp sesame oil, then add 1 chopped scallion, 3 sliced mushrooms, ¼ cup fresh green beans, and 2 tbsp shelled edamame. Serve over ¾ cup cooked brown rice or sorghum.
  • Calories: 484, Protein: 35g, Carbs: 54g, Fat: 14g 3

ASIAN TUNA

  • Marinate 5 oz tuna fillet in 2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce, 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar, 2 tsp grated ginger, 2 tsp chopped scallions, 1 minced garlic clove, ½ tsp agave syrup, and ½ tsp sesame oil. Grill or bake tuna in the oven. Roast 5 asparagus spears sprinkled with 2 tsp olive oil and sea salt and black pepper. Serve with 1 cup cooked buckwheat (soba) noodles and 1 cup diced melon.
  • Calories: 497, Protein: 49g, Carbs: 57g, Fat: 11g

GRILLED CHICKEN AND SALAD

  • Sauté or grill 4 oz skinless, boneless chicken breast brushed with 2 tsp olive oil and sprinkled with coriander, sea salt, and black pepper. For salad: 1½ cups arugula, 1 sliced radish, ⅛ sliced red onion; dress with 2 tsp olive oil, 2 tsp lemon juice, sea salt, and black pepper. Side: 8 whole strawberries dipped in 2 tbsp whole-milk ricotta cheese, drizzled with 2 tsp agave syrup.
  • Calories: 473, Protein: 40g, Carbs: 22g, Fat: 26g

SAUTÉED SOLE

  • Sprinkle 5 oz sole (or other white fish) with sea salt and black pepper; brush with 1 tsp olive oil. Heat ¾ cup dry white wine in a skillet over medium heat. Cook sole, then sprinkle with 2 tsp capers. Serve with 2 cups spinach, sautéed in 2 tsp olive oil, and 1 cup cooked quinoa. Side: 1 orange or 2 clementines.
  • Calories: 515, Protein: 27g, Carbs: 50g, Fat: 20g 

STEAK AND POTATO

  • Cook 3 oz lean grilled steak and pair with ½ baked potato topped with 2 tbsp nonfat plain Greek yogurt and 2 tbsp salsa. Serve with 1 cup steamed broccoli and cauliflower and a side salad with 1½ cups shredded romaine lettuce, 2 sliced button mushrooms, ¼ cup shredded carrots, ¼ sliced cucumber, 1 tbsp balsamic vinaigrette (preferably homemade). Side: 1¼ cups mixed berries.
  • Calories: 484, Protein: 38g, Carbs: 62g, Fat: 12g

TOFU STIR-FRY

  • Marinate 4 oz extra-firm cubed tofu with 2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce, 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar, 2 tsp grated ginger, 2 tsp chopped scallions, 1 minced garlic clove, ½ tsp agave syrup, and ½ tsp sesame oil. In a wok or medium skillet, cook marinated tofu in 2 tsp sesame oil, then add 1 chopped scallion, 3 sliced mushrooms, ¼ sliced red bell pepper, and 2 tbsp shredded carrots. Serve over ¾ cup cooked brown rice or sorghum. Side: 1 orange and 12 almonds.
  • Calories: 490, Protein: 21g, Carbs: 66g, Fat: 19g

PORK TENDERLOIN SUPPER

  • Brush 4 oz pork tenderloin with 2 tsp olive oil, sprinkle with sea salt and black pepper, and sauté. Sauté 1 cup green beans in 2 tsp olive oil with 1 minced garlic clove; top with 1 tbsp slivered almonds. Serve with ½ baked sweet potato topped with 2 tbsp nonfat plain Greek yogurt. Side: 1 cup grapes.
  • Calories: 518, Protein: 32g, Carbs: 37g, Fat: 27g

CHICKEN AND PASTA

  • Marinate 4 oz skinless, boneless chicken breast in 1 tbsp pesto sauce and bake and slice into strips. Serve with 1 cup wholewheat pasta topped with 1 tbsp pesto sauce. For salad: 1½ cups arugula, ¼ sliced cucumber, 1 sliced radish, and balsamic vinaigrette (preferably homemade).
  • Calories: 525, Protein: 37g, Carbs: 46g, Fat: 22g

BEAN BOWL

  • Combine ¾ cup cooked quinoa, ½ cup cooked black beans (no salt added, if canned), ½ cup cooked pinto beans (no salt added, if canned), 1 cup sliced vegetables (like bell peppers, mushrooms, and zucchini) and sauté in 1 tsp olive oil. Top with 2 tbsp part-skim mozzarella cheese and hot sauce (optional).
  • Calories: 487, Protein: 25g, Carbs: 75g, Fat: 11g

BAKED SALMON AND SPINACH

  • Bake 5 oz baked salmon fillet in 2 tsp olive oil with a sprinkle of sea salt and black pepper. Serve with 2 cups sautéed spinach cooked in 2 tsp olive oil. Pair with ¾ cup cooked brown rice.
  • Calories: 521; Protein: 37g; Carbs: 36g; Fat: 26g

SPAGHETTI SQUASH AND CHICKEN PARM

  • Top 2 cups cooked spaghetti squash with ¼ cup each tomato sauce and part-skim mozzarella cheese plus 4 oz grilled skinless, boneless chicken breast. For salad: 1½ cups shredded romaine lettuce, 2 sliced button mushrooms, ¼ cup shredded carrots, ¼ sliced cucumber, and 1 tbsp balsamic vinaigrette (preferably homemade).
  • Calories: 498, Protein: 44g, Carbs: 52g, Fat: 15g

 PORK AND APPLESAUCE

  • Brush 4 oz pork tenderloin with 2 tsp olive oil, sprinkle with sea salt and black pepper, and sauté. Top with ½ cup unsweetened applesauce. Grill or roast 4 asparagus spears drizzled with 1 tsp olive oil, sprinkled with sea salt and black pepper, and cut into 2-inch pieces. Serve with 1 cup cooked cubed butternut squash or sweet potatoes. For salad: 1½ cups shredded romaine lettuce, ½ sliced plum tomato, ¼ cup shredded carrots, ¼ sliced cucumber, 1 tbsp balsamic vinaigrette (preferably homemade). Side: ½ cup sliced mango or kiwi.
  • Calories: 538, Protein: 29g, Carbs: 60g, Fat: 23g

SHRIMP STIR-FRY

  • Marinate 4 oz shrimp in 1 tbsp each low-sodium soy sauce, agave syrup, and fresh lemon juice plus 1 tsp Dijon mustard. Stir-fry marinated shrimp in 2 tsp sesame oil with 3 sliced mushrooms and ⅓ sliced red or yellow bell pepper. Serve over ¾ cup cooked brown rice or sorghum and top with 2 tsp toasted sesame seeds. Side: ½ cup blueberries or raspberries.
  • Calories: 471, Protein: 23g, Carbs: 64g, Fat: 12g
Diet Plan: Snacks

YOGURT CRUNCHIES

  • 1 (5.3 oz) container nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt, ½ cup seedless grapes, sliced 1 tsp cacao nibs.
  • Calories: 161, Protein: 12g, Carbs: 26g, Fat: 2g 

AVOCADO TOAST

  • 1 slice thin whole-wheat bread, toasted ¼ avocado, mashed onto bread, 1 slice tomato. Sprinkle of sea salt.
  • Calories: 176, Protein: 4g, Carbs: 22g, Fat: 9g

PEAR PARFAIT

  • ½ medium pear, 2 tbsp whole-milk ricotta cheese, 10 shelled unsalted pistachios, 1 tsp agave. Sprinkle of ground ginger.
  • Calories: 158, Protein: 5g, Carbs: 21g, Fat: 7g  

EGG AND AVOCADO

  • 1 hard-boiled egg, ½ medium tomato, ¼ avocado. Sprinkle of sea salt.
  • Calories: 169, Protein: 8g, Carbs: 7g, Fat: 13g

 NUT BUTTER AND FRUIT

  • 1 tbsp natural peanut or almond butter, ½ pear, sliced.
  • Calories: 151, Protein: 5g, Carbs: 17g, Fat: 8g  

GREEK TOMATO

  • 1 tomato, sliced 2 tbsp crumbled feta cheese, 2 tsp extra-virgin olive oil. Sprinkle of sea salt.
  • Calories: 151, Protein: 4g, Carbs: 6g, Fat: 13g

 HUMMUS AND VEGGIES

  • ¼ cup hummus, 1 medium carrot sliced ,¼, bell pepper sliced, ¼ cucumber (with skin), sliced.
  • Calories: 144, Protein: 6g, Carbs: 19g, Fat: 6g

YOGURT PARFAIT

  • 1 (5.3 oz) container nonfat plain Greek yogurt, 1 tbsp unsalted pumpkin seeds ,1 tbsp raisins or dried cranberries.
  • Calories: 170, Protein: 20g, Carbs: 14g, Fat: 4g 

CHEESE AND CRACKERS

  • 1 oz reduced-fat cheddar cheese, sliced 4 whole-grain crackers.
  • Calories: 159, Protein: 10g, Carbs: 13g, Fat: 8g

COTTAGE CHEESE AND BERRIES

  • ½ cup low-fat cottage cheese, 1 cup sliced berries.
  • Calories: 150, Protein: 14g, Carbs: 17g, Fat: 3g

FRUIT AND NUTS

  • ½ oz (about 12) almonds, ⅓ cup dried apricots (no added sugar).
  • Calories: 153, Protein: 4g, Carbs: 22g, Fat: 7g

POPCORN PLUS

  • 2 cups air-popped popcorn, 2 tbsp grated parmesan cheese, ½ tsp garlic powder, 2 tsp olive oil.
  • Calories: 161, Protein: 7g, Carbs: 13g, Fat: 9g

GUACAMOLE DIP

  • 1 carrot, sliced ¼ bell pepper, sliced ½ cup sliced jicama, ¼ cup guacamole (preferably homemade).
  • Calories: 154, Protein: 3g, Carbs: 19g, Fat: 9g

 MINI TUNA SALAD

  • 1½ cups shredded romaine lettuce, 1 plum tomato, sliced ½ medium cucumber, sliced 2 oz chunk light tuna (canned in oil), 1 tsp balsamic vinegar (preferably homemade). Sprinkle of black pepper.
  • Calories: 153, Protein: 19g, Carbs: 8g, Fat: 5g
Snack Time

Snacks are an important way to get the nutrients you may not take in during meals. If you have a smaller frame or are shorter (approximately 5'), one snack per day may work. If you’re taller (approximately 5'7") and/or work out regularly, you may need a third. Start with two and adjust as needed after answering these questions:

Is this a snack or a treat?
A treat is a food that doesn’t add value to your diet; a snack provides valuable nutrients like protein, iron, fiber, potassium, or calcium.

Am I overdoing the carbs?
You’ll get more nutrients out of your snack when combining carbs with protein or healthy fat. Try whole-grain crackers with peanut butter or a sliced pear with cheese.

Is my protein lonely?
Protein needs to be complemented with other foods to maximize nutrition. Think carrots dipped in hummus, or Greek yogurt with fruit.

Are my portions in check?
1 oz of almonds (23 pieces) contains 162 calories, 14g fat, 3g fiber, and 6g of protein. Eating 2 to 3 ounces in one sitting can add hundreds of unnecessary calories.

