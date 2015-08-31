The 30-Day Abs Challenge to Carve Your Core

There's a reason so many selfies feature a sexy set of six-packs: Well-defined abs are the hallmark of fitness, a chance to show off the hard work you've put in with training and diet. And this one-month plan can help take your middle to the next level.

"I'm a big fan of mixing up exercises so you never get bored and creating challenges so you always feel like you're improving," says trainer Lacy Stone, who designed this program. Equally important is diet: "If you eat poorly, you won't see results, but if you do the routine and get your diet in order—hello, midriff!"

The challenge

Weeks 1 And 2

Frequency: Four times a week.

Time: One minute per move (unless otherwise stated). Rest 30 seconds between moves.

Week 3

Frequency: Four times a week.

Time: One minute per move (unless otherwise stated). Rest 30 seconds between moves.

Week 4

Frequency: Four times a week.

Time: One minute per move (unless otherwise stated). Rest 30 seconds between moves.