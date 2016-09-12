Per Bernal / M+F Magazine

12 Moves to Carve Sexy Shoulders and Arms

Create a chiseled upper body with a targeted training program

To scuplt an eye-popping upper body, like top IFBB figure pro Nicole Wilkins, consider seven to be your lucky number. That’s the key behind the FST-7 program, developed by Wilkins’ trainer, Hany Rambod, to help create sleek muscles—not big and bulky ones. FST stands for “fascia stretch training,” and the seven refers to the seven sets performed at either the beginning or end of a workout that’s targeting a specific body part.

“Heavy weights build thickness and density but can also create bulk,” says Rambod. “[FST-7] adds clear definition to each muscle group by engaging the deep muscle fascia, so muscles get a fuller, more rounded appearance.”

For proof this training method works, look no further than Wilkins, who has been training with Rambod since early 2013.

“Incorporating FST-7 has helped increase the intensity of my workouts and bring up lagging muscle groups,” says Wilkins. She especially likes the technique for her upper body. “It helps me improve the roundness of my shoulders, particularly the rear delts, and the shape and definition of my triceps.” 

For some attention-grabbing arms and shoulders of your own, follow Wilkins’ favorite workout on these pages. Start by getting clear on the technique then pick up your weights and get pumping. 

Fast Facts About FST-7: Hany Rambod has been using the FST-7 method for more than 10 years, with top male bodybuilders like Jay Cutler and Phil Heath, as well asfemale competitors like Wilkins and Amanda Latona.

What it does: Using heavier weights for your first few sets of each body part builds muscle. Adding an FST-7 set targets deep fascia surrounding muscle. “As you pump up the muscle, a little blood escapes, similar to the way air escapes from a balloon when you take a breath,” explains Rambod. “By taking a short break between sets, you increase the volumeexponentially rather than allowing the pump to subside.” That triggers a growth response for better muscle definition.

How to do it: Keep it light. Stick with 12 to 15 reps, max, and don’t rest for more than 30 seconds between each of the seven sets. (For the remainder of the workout, rest 45 seconds between sets.) Don’t do FST-7 more than three to four days a week. “It’s intense, and you need time to recover,” says Rambod. Avoid doing FST-7 with more than one body part at a time, and do no more than two muscle groups per workout.

When to use it: You can use FST-7 as a finishing move of a targeted body part (like Wilkins does here for shoulders) to fully overload the muscle. Or do it at the beginning of a set (see what Wilkins does for triceps) to set the tone, increase blood flow, and improve the mind-muscle connection.

Bentover Rear-delt Flye

Works: Posterior Deltoids

  • Stand holding a dumbbell in each hand with arms extended, elbows slightly bent, and palms facing each other. Hinge forward from hips until torso is nearly parallel to floor. Keep abs tight and knees slightly bent. Bring weights together in front of legs.
  • Keeping torso lowered, back flat, and head in line with spine, lift weights up and out to shoulder height, bringing shoulder blades together and keeping elbows slightly bent. Slowly lower back to start.
  • Do four sets of 10–12 reps.

Alternating Dumbbell Front Raise

Works: Anterior Deltoids

  • Sit tall holding a dumbbell in each hand with arms extended at sides, palms in.
  • Lift left arm forward to shoulder height, keeping palm facing in. Lower back to start and repeat, this time lifting right arm forward.
  • Do four sets of 10–12 reps per side. Superset these with dumbbell upright row.
Single-arm Behind the-back Cable Lateral Raise

Works: Medial Deltoids

  • Stand to the left of cable machine, feet together. Place pulley in a low position and grasp the handle behind your body with left hand, keeping left palm facing to right. Lightly hold machine for support with right hand.
  • Lift handle up and out to left side to shoulder height, keeping abs tight and body tall. Hold one count at the top of the movement, then slowly lower back to start.
  • Do four sets of 10–12 reps per side.

Reverse Pec Deck

Works: Posterior Deltoids

*FST-7 Move

  • Sit facing in on a pec deck machine, holding the inside handle with arms extended in front of you at chest height, palms down.
  • Pull handles out to sides until palms are in line with shoulders, pressing shoulder blades together. Keep chest pressed against back of seat and abs tight. Slowly return to start and repeat.
  • Do seven sets of 10–12 reps, taking a 30-second rest between each set.
Dumbbell Upright Row

Works: Deltoids,Trapezius, Biceps

  • Stand holding a dumbbell in each hand with arms extended in front of thighs.
  • Pull elbows up and out to shoulder height, with weights just in front of chest. Keep wrists straight and abs tight.
  • Do four sets of 10–12 reps as part of a superset with Alternating Dumbbell Front Raise.
Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Works: Anterior Deltoids, Triceps

  • Sit holding a dumbbell in each hand with palms forward, elbows bent out to sides around shoulder height.
  • Press weights together overhead, being careful not to lock elbows. Lower back to start and repeat.
  • Do four sets of 10–12 reps.

Rope Hammer Curl

Works: Biceps

  • Stand tall with feet together facing cable pulley set to low position; hold ends of rope attachment in each hand, palms facing each other.
  • Curl ends of rope toward shoulders, keeping elbows close to sides. Slowly lower to start and repeat.
  • Do three sets of 12–15 reps.
Incline Dumbbell Curl

Works: Biceps

  • Sit on an incline bench set to 45 degrees, making sure lower back is supported and head is in line with spine. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing up.
  • Curl weights toward shoulders, keeping elbows close to sides. Slowly lower to start and repeat.
  • Do three sets of 12–15 reps.

Straight-bar Curl

Works: Biceps

  • Stand tall with feet hip-distance apart holding barbell in front of thighs with palms up.
  • Curl barbell toward shoulders, keeping elbows close to body and abs tight. Slowly lower back to start and repeat.
  • Do three sets of 12–15 reps.
Standing Rope Triceps Extension

Works: Triceps

*FST-7 Move

  • Stand with feet together facing cable pulley set to high position. Hold ends of rope attachment in each hand, palms facing each other and elbows bent 90 degrees. Lean forward slightly, keeping elbows close to body, abs tight, knees soft, and head in line with spine.
  • Press down with the rope, pulling ends toward thighs. Slowly bring weight back to start and repeat.
  • Do seven sets of 12–15 reps, taking a 30-second rest between sets.

Bench Dip

Works: Triceps 

  • Sit on the side of a flat bench with palms on each side of hips, fingers at edge of bench, legs extended in front of you with toes on floor. Lift your hips up and off the bench, keeping your lowerback close to the bench.
  • Bend elbows 90 degrees behindyou, keeping body close to the bench. Push back through hands to straighten arms and repeat.
  • Do three sets to failure.
One-arm Dumbbell Overhead Triceps Extension

Works: Triceps

  • Sit holding dumbbell in right hand, arm extended directly above shoulder.
  • Lower weight behind head, keeping elbow as still as possible. Press weight back to start and repeat.
  • Do three sets of 12–15 reps per side.
