Fish, chicken, and eggs are the lean proteins that dominate a bodybuilder’s food prep menu. They’re packed with muscle-building amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. While protein sources like chicken make for a great at-work lunch option, second-day fish on the other hand may bring out the “fishy” flavors and not taste as fresh.
The good news is Chad Belding, outdoorsman, hunter, chef, and author of “The Provider Cookbook” is here to show you how to not only make your fish taste delicious every time but instruct you on how to choose the highest quality fish in the market. (Along with step-by-step instructions when catching fish in the wild).
“Learning through all my travels through North America, South America, and Europe, I was always intrigued by passionate cooks, and I always wanted to be unorthodox in my approach in everything I cook,” says Belding. And being a hunter, fisherman, and conservationist, Belding learned very quickly how important it is to know where your food comes from and how to live off the land.
This is where the “provider mentality” was born and the Provider brand was initiated. Belding says “The Provider Cookbook” has been an almost three-decade journey of being inspired by passionate outdoors men and outdoors women from all over the world.
It’s time to get to know your fish, where it comes from, and how to make it taste incredible.
If you want high-quality, protein-packed fish, grabbing the first fish you see in the store isn’t the way to go. The best way to purchase fish through a retail outlet or grocery store, “is to develop a relationship with the butcher or seafood specialists,” according to Belding. Thankfully, most grocery stores will employ a qualified seafood and fish specialist, and you will be able to ask any questions you have.
Belding feels the best fish is the freshest fish, “but there are simple ways to grill fish in a meal prep fashion that can be used in vegetable and rice dishes, as well as salads throughout the week,” he says. So, when food prepping is the goal, always start with wild caught, fresh fish. Next, use seasonings and rubs that bring out the best taste of the fish while adding delicious pops of flavors from mild to spicy. And of course, keep your fish dishes refrigerated until you’re ready to enjoy.
When catching fish from the wild, first and foremost, the immediate care of the fish is imperative for the freshest tasting fillet. “Getting the fish filleted and on ice is key in ensuring the perfect flavor and texture when the final recipe is put in motion,” says Belding. He adds that “keeping the skin on and trying to prepare the fish from its freshest state is key to boosting the overall experience.”
Try this flavor-packed Seared Tuna Medallion Recipe from chef Chad Belding (From the “Provider Cookbook”). This quick and easy fish dish can serve as an appetizer or served as an entrée alongside your favorite rice and vegetables.
