Katrina Wittkamp/Getty

Healthy Recipes

The Surprising Health Benefits of 7 Everyday Foods

Wine and cheese? Sign us up!

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
Katrina Wittkamp/Getty
View Gallery (7)

With new research and technology coming out each day, we are learning more and more about the surprising health benefits of everyday foods. Here are some great health benefits that come from unexpected places. 

The Surprising Health Benefits of 7 Everyday Foods
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 7
close
1 of 7
Oksana Vejus / EyeEm / Getty
Dairy May Save You

A new study from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston will have you feeling better about those full-fat dairy products in your fridge. The research found no significant link between dairy fats and heart disease and stroke, two of the country’s biggest killers. In fact, it suggests that one fatty acid in dairy may help prevent stroke. So go ahead and enjoy that yogurt, milk, or cheese without feeling guilty.

2 of 7
Eat Fish to Have More Sex

Here’s something worth paying attention to. A study published  in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism showed that couples who ate  more omega-3-loaded fish had more frequent sex and higher fertility rates. So if you’re feeling paternal (or just want to have more sex), dial-up your intake of salmon and herring.

3 of 7
Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury / Getty
Coffee Drinkers Live Longer

A 10-year study of more than half a million people has provided even more incentive to reach for that morning pick-me-up. Published in JAMA Internal Medicine, it found that people who drank one to eight cups of coffee per day had a lower risk of early death from all causes than people who didn’t drink coffee at all. Same goes for decaf drinkers, so the findings suggest that the benefits here come from the beans rather than the caffeine.

4 of 7
Dorling Kindersley / Getty
Get Your Protein Fix Four Times a Day

A 2018 review published in The Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition found that, for optimal muscle synthesis, you should spread out your protein intake throughout the day. The results suggest consuming 0.18 gram to 0.25 gram of protein per pound of body weight at least four times per day. So if you weigh 200 pounds, that translates to between 36 grams and 50 grams of protein per meal.

5 of 7
Wine Just Got Healthier

You already know that wine provides a  ton of benefits, such  as reducing your risk of heart disease. Now there’s a  wine company that’s making  it even better for your body. Fit- Vine wines boast less sugar (less than 1 gram per bottle) and fewer carbs and calories than other brands. It’s sort of like the Michelob Ultra of wines.

$16 and up; fitvinewine.com

6 of 7
Banar Fil Ardhi / EyeEm / Getty
Brown Rice May Prevent Dementia

If you need another reason to choose brown rice over white, researchers in Japan found that brown rice contains nutrients that can protect you from developing cognitive diseases like Alzheimer’s. For better absorption and digestibility, the scientists treated the rice with a high-pressure technique, which you probably won’t find at Chipotle. Still, it’s another nod for fiber-rich brown rice. 

7 of 7
Tom Grill / Getty
Mangos May Help Constipation

A recent study published in Molecular Nutrition & Food Research found that mangoes are a natural laxative. Due to the high amount of fiber and certain polyphenols in the fruit, it can treat chronic constipation and reduce intestinal inflammation. So that’s good to know. And, as a bonus, mangoes taste better than bran muffins.

The Surprising Health Benefits of 7 Everyday Foods
7 Foods to Improve Your Health
5 Ingredients to Boost Testosterone and Improve Your Sex Life
6 T-Boosting Ingredients to Improve Your Sex Life
5 Probiotic Foods for a Healthier Gut
5 Probiotic Foods for a Healthier Gut
Next Gallery
Topics:
Comments