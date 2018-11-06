The Surprising Health Benefits of 7 Everyday Foods

Coffee Drinkers Live Longer

A 10-year study of more than half a million people has provided even more incentive to reach for that morning pick-me-up. Published in JAMA Internal Medicine, it found that people who drank one to eight cups of coffee per day had a lower risk of early death from all causes than people who didn’t drink coffee at all. Same goes for decaf drinkers, so the findings suggest that the benefits here come from the beans rather than the caffeine.