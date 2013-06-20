skynesher / Getty

Lose Fat

9 Tips to Lose Fat Fast

Strip away the pounds with these nutrition-oriented fat-burning tips you can apply right now.

There are a lot of things you may think you know about burning fat, such as leaning down overall is the easiest way to lose fat in certain sections of the body, but that's not all you should consider.

If you're trying to lose weight, here are tips for working out, eating clean, and taking the right supplements to lean out and reduce belly fat.

1. Drink More Water

German researchers have shown that drinking about two cups of cold water can temporarily boost metabolic rate by roughly 30 percent. The effect appears to be mainly due to an increase in norepinephrine.

2. Try Energy Drinks

Certain energy drinks have been shown to boost fat loss. University of Oklahoma (Norman) researchers reported in a 2008 study that when 60 male and female subjects consumed a diet energy drink containing 200mg of caffeine and 250mg of EGCG from green tea extract for 28 days, they lost more than one pound of body fat without changing their diets or exercise habits.

3. Put Whey In Your Shake

Drinking whey protein as a between-meals snack is a smart way to enhance not only muscle growth but also fat loss. UK researchers found that when subjects consumed a whey protein shake 90 minutes before eating a buffet-style meal, they ate significantly less food than when they consumed a casein shake beforehand. The scientists reported that this was due to whey’s ability to boost levels of the hunger-blunting hormones cholecystokinin and glucagon-like peptide-1.

4. Don't Do Diet

Even though artificially sweetened drinks are calorie-free, drinking too many can actually hinder your fat-loss progress. It seems that beverages like diet soda mess with your brain’s ability to regulate calorie intake, causing you to feel hungrier than normal so you eat more total calories. Other research suggests that the sweet taste of these drinks can increase the release of insulin, which can blunt fat-burning and enhance fat storage.

5. Eat More Soy

Soy protein is a proven fat-burner. One study concluded that soy protein can aid fat loss, possibly by decreasing appetite and calorie intake. Researchers have also found that subjects drinking 20 grams of soy daily for three months lost a significant amount of abdominal fat.

6. Make Your Shakes Thicker

When you whip up a protein shake, consider making it thicker by using less water. It could help you feel less hungry while dieting. In a study from Purdue University, subjects drank two shakes that were identical in nutritional content, and reported significantly greater and more prolonged reductions in hunger after drinking the thicker shake.

7. Try Fish Oil

As mentioned in the third tip on this list, the essential omega-3 fats in fish oil promote fat loss, which is enhanced with exercise. This is also true for fish-oil supplements containing omega-3 fats. Take one to two grams of fish oil at breakfast, lunch and dinner.

8. Drink Green Tea

The majority of studies showing the effectiveness of green tea for fat loss have used green tea extract. One study confirmed that the EGCG from the extract was absorbed significantly better than the EGCG from the tea. Take about 500mg of green tea extract in the morning and afternoon before meals.

9. Supplement with CLA

You’ll also want to add the healthy fat CLA to your supplement regimen. CLA can significantly aid fat loss while simultaneously enhancing hypertrophy and strength gains, according to some studies. . 

