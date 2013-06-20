skynesher / Getty
Lose Fat
9 Tips to Lose Fat Fast
Strip away the pounds with these nutrition-oriented fat-burning tips you can apply right now.
There are a lot of things you may think you know about burning fat, such as leaning down overall is the easiest way to lose fat in certain sections of the body, but that's not all you should consider.
If you're trying to lose weight, here are tips for working out, eating clean, and taking the right supplements to lean out and reduce belly fat.
1 of 9
Bojan89 / Getty
2 of 9
CasarsaGuru / Getty
3 of 9
Christopher Stokey / Getty
4 of 9
MmeEmil / Getty
5 of 9
piyaset / Getty
6 of 9
Rimma_Bondarenko / Getty
7 of 9
by sharaff / Getty
8 of 9
YelenaYemchuk / Getty
9 of 9
Camerique/ClassicStock / Getty