A Complete Guide to Calories

Calculate Your Consumption

Knowing how many calories you are eating every day and the amount you need to go over or stay under, depending on your goals, is one of the key principles to building a bigger (or leaner) body.

One way is by estimating your total daily energy expenditure, or TDEE, which is the amount of calories your body burns in a 24-hour period. To get this number, you have to multiply your basal metabolic rate (BMR) by your activity amount.

To estimate your BMR, follow this formula: 66 + (13.7 x weight in kg) + (5 x height in cm) – (6.8 x age in years).

Once you have your BMR, multiply that by your activity factor, which, for our readers, should be between 1.55 for moderate exercise, three to five days a week, and 1.73 for heavy exercisers hitting the gym six to seven days a week.

“If you want to maintain your current weight, then you need to eat at least that amount of calories,” says Brigitte Zeitlin, R.D., C.D.N., owner of BZ Nutrition in New York City. “If you want to lose weight, then you need to make sure you eat slightly less than that. And if you want to gain weight, then you should eat slightly more than that.”