14 Nutritional Bare Necessities for a Better Physique

Four-time Mr. Universe Mike O'Hearn has deep knowledge of how to build a better physique. The renowned bodybuilder, lifting champion, and trainer's approach to his diet is keeping things simple. You don't need complicated meal plans and meticulous timing to improve your overall health and muscle composition. His advice is to stick to the basics.
Here, he shares 14 of his dietary staples. They're all simple foods that you can find at any grocery store, and even if you're on a budget. Make sure these ingredients are on your grocery list every time you shop and you'll see lasting improvements to your health, fitness, and even your mood.
Eggs
You can eat them whole with confidence, as most of the popular cholesterol concerns regarding eggs are overblown. Most importantly, you’ll get six to seven grams of protein in every large egg. Another reason to eat the yolk: It contains nine essential amino acids.
Almonds
A small handful always satisfies my hunger. Also, studies have shown that eating 1.5 ounces of most nuts can reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol and lower your risk of heart disease.
Greek Yogurt
Nonfat Greek yogurt is relatively low in calories, and those calories go a long way: You get 15 to 20 grams of protein per six ounces with no fat at all. A great way to sweeten it up— and add even more protein—is to mix in a scoop of whey protein powder so it tastes just like pudding.
Oatmeal
This is the ultimate bodybuilding carb, a delicious, slow digesting breakfast that’ll give you a ton of energy for a tough training session. You can’t go wrong with either steel-cut or rolled oats. Try mixing dry rolled oats with cinnamon for a surprisingly tasty snack.
Multivitamin
As insurance policies go, it doesn’t get easier or cheaper than taking a multivitamin. You might eat a perfectly balanced diet, but the only way to be certain you’re not missing any key nutrients is to take one of these.
Fish Oil
Fish oil has been shown to improve virtually every aspect of cardiac health from blood pressure to risk of heart failure. Its anti-inflammatory properties make it key for joint health.
Cucumber
I consider cucumber a “free” food, meaning it’s pretty much impossible to eat too much of it. Cucumber has a high water content, and goes with anything, making it an ideal stomach filler. But it’s also loaded with antioxidants and helps clear chemical toxins from the body.
Asparagus
A great source of several B vitamins, asparagus includes a type of soluble fiber that works as a prebiotic, which stimulates the growth of healthy stomach bacteria.
Garlic Lemon Pepper Seasoning
Garlic is a potent antioxidant shown to help prevent heart attack and stroke. Use garlic or lemon pepper to spice anything up. Canadian researchers showed that lemon pepper contains antioxidants, too. This or any other no-carb seasoning can make fish and chicken a lot more interesting.
Chicken Breast
It's the most widely consumed bodybuilding staple—high in protein, very low in fat, with a million ways to prepare it. But chicken breast also increases carnosine concentration, which improves exercise performance.
Bananas
As far as I’m concerned, this is the best recovery food you can eat post-workout. Not to mention, each large banana contains over 400 milligrams of potassium and four grams of fiber.
Fish
Tilapia, cod, and salmon are all great choices for a low-fat, high-protein whole food, though I personally prefer tilapia because it’s so hard to screw up. Hit it with the lemon pepper and stick it in the oven at 375° for 30 minutes. Done.
Broccoli
Another “free” food loaded with fiber, broccoli contains a compound called sulforaphane, which blocks enzymes that cause joint decay.
Lean Beef
If you keep it lean, there’s no reason to be scared of red meat. It’s one of the best sources of iron and zinc, plus the saturated fat acts as a precursor to testosterone production.