14 Nutritional Bare Necessities for a Better Physique

Four-time Mr. Universe Mike O'Hearn has deep knowledge of how to build a better physique. The renowned bodybuilder, lifting champion, and trainer's approach to his diet is keeping things simple. You don't need complicated meal plans and meticulous timing to improve your overall health and muscle composition. His advice is to stick to the basics.

Here, he shares 14 of his dietary staples. They're all simple foods that you can find at any grocery store, and even if you're on a budget. Make sure these ingredients are on your grocery list every time you shop and you'll see lasting improvements to your health, fitness, and even your mood.