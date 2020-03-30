Obtaining that elusive six-pack—the holy grail of training for many guys—takes dedication to diet and training. Thankfully, equipment is not required. When you’re focusing on bodyweight movements, you can train abs and obliques more effectively than any other part of the body.

With the emphasis in the fitness industry over the last 15 years on functional movement and core training, many athletes already spend a lot of time working the supporting core musculature around the hips, midsection, and shoulders. Such movements inevitably target the abs and obliques.

Sometimes, however, you want to take a more direct approach with a tough bodyweight abs workout. You can use these 10 as a warm-up, part of a regular workout, or as a standalone circuit. If you do a circuit, do two circuits with 10 reps per exercise.

Pete Williams is a NASM-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.