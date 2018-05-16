Athlete/Celebrity Workouts

The Workout Plan That Got Josh Brolin Jacked to Play Cable in 'Deadpool 2'

At age 49, Brolin dove headfirst into his training and packed on an immense amount of muscle to play the 6'8", 350-pound villain.

Josh Brolin as Cable in 'Deadpool 2'
Josh Brolin had only 11 weeks to carve out his MCU-worthy physique for his role as Cable in Deadpool 2. He started at a husky 210 pounds, which he had put on for a role that never came to fruition, according to Justin Lavato, owner of iambuilt.com.

“Josh was kind of chunky,” Lavato says. “He also didn’t have great muscle structure in his shoulders. It was like, ‘All right, let’s see how big we can get your shoulders and arms.’”

 

Brolin trained upwards of three hours per day. He’d log a morning cardio session along with a calisthenics and mobility workout. Then he’d eat and later come back for his nighttime bodybuilding training (which is what you see below). This insane split ensured that he could still move, as it was a very active role, but it also beefed up his physique. A key component: lots of lateral raises.

“He’d do lateral raises with my hands holding his elbows for added tension,” Lavato says. “It stopped him from activating his traps. He’d just fall to the fucking floor after a set. That’s how brutal they were.”

By the end of training, Brolin had lost 30 pounds (even though he looked far bigger), ending up at a shredded 181 pounds.

“The biggest thing I want to push is that he did this naturally, so others know that they can, too,” Lavato explains. “He took it very seriously.”

Day 1 Chest

Exercise 1

Machine Rear Delt Flye
3 sets
45 reps
-- rest
*Optional

Exercise 2

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
4 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Incline Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
5 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
As long as possible reps
-- rest
*Static hold

Exercise 6

Pec Deck Flye How to
Pec Deck Flye thumbnail
4 sets
15-20 reps
-- rest

Day 2 Arms

Exercise 1

Cable Triceps Extension You'll need: Cable Machine, Rope Attachment How to
Cable Triceps Extension thumbnail
4 sets
10-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Hammer Curl
4 sets
12, 15, 6, 8 reps
-- rest
*With Fat Gripz

Exercise 3A

Skull Crusher You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Skull Crusher thumbnail
3 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
*Drop set

Exercise 3B

Seated Barbell Curl You'll need: EZ-Bar How to
Seated Barbell Curl thumbnail
3 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
*With Fat Gripz

Exercise 4A

Barbell Triceps French Press
4 sets
15-20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4B

Reverse Curl You'll need: Barbell How to
Reverse Curl thumbnail
4 sets
15-20 reps
-- rest
*With EZ-Bar

Day 3 Legs

Exercise 1

Leg Extension How to
Leg Extension thumbnail
3 sets
20, 18, 15, dropset to failure reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Smith Machine Squat
2 sets
12, 15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Sissy Squat How to
Sissy Squat thumbnail
4 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Lying Leg Curl How to
Lying Hamstring Curl thumbnail
3 sets
25 reps
-- rest

Day 4 Shoulders

Exercise 1

Machine Rear Delt Flye
3 sets
45 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Seated Dumbbell Overhead Press
Seated Dumbbell Overhead Press thumbnail
5 sets
10-20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Seated Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells, Bench How to
Seated Lateral Raise thumbnail
4 sets
12, 15, 6, 8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4A

Dumbbell Front Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Front Raise thumbnail
3 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4B

Dumbbell Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lateral Raise thumbnail
3 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Seated Barbell Shoulder Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Seated Barbell Shoulder Press thumbnail
5 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Day 5 Back

Exercise 1

Assisted Pullup
5 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Neutral-Grip Pulldown You'll need: V-Handle Attachment How to
Neutral-Grip Pulldown thumbnail
4 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
*2 dropsets to failure

Exercise 3

T-Bar Row You'll need: Barbell, V-Handle Attachment How to
T-Bar Row thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Machine Low Row
4 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Seated Cable Row You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
Seated Cable Row thumbnail
4 sets
12, 15, 6, 8 reps
-- rest
*Overhand grip

Exercise 6

Rope Pushdown You'll need: Cable Machine How to
Rope Pushdown thumbnail
4 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

Rack Pull You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Rack Pull thumbnail
5 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Day 6: Circuit Repeat the circuit 5 times.

Exercise 1

Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
-- sets
21 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Power Clean You'll need: Barbell How to
Power Clean thumbnail
-- sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Overhead Barbell Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Overhead Barbell Press thumbnail
-- sets
9 reps
-- rest
