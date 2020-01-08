Exercise Face-Off: Back, Front, and Hack Squat

The Back Squat

Best For: Strength

“The back squat is the gold standard for this movement pattern,” says Angelo Poli, ISSA, creator of the MetPro App. “It allows you to move more weight than the front version, and more load means more adaptation.”

Theoretically, more weight means more muscular tension, more strength and more growth. Score.

Application:

Squats affect the muscles differently depending on your unique proportions. Watch an experienced lifter perform back squats from the side: if their thighs are short and their torsos long, they’ll be able to keep their torso almost upright during the squat. But if their thighs are long and their torsos are short, they’ll have to lean significantly forward for their thighs to break parallel on the movement. That forward lean results in somewhat less action in the quadriceps, and more in the hamstrings, than in other forms of squatting, says a 2015 study from the Journal of Sports Sciences.

Safety:

No question about it, you need a spotter—or at the very least, a solidly built squat rack—once you start squatting serious weight. Under no circumstances do you want to get stuck in the hole and have to dump the weight and herniate a disk in the process. Badass is one thing, dumbass is quite another.

Catastrophic squat-fails aside, not everyone is built to squat. Long thighbones combined with a short torso, tight calves, or limited hip and shoulder mobility can make the move a low-back-straining nightmare for some people—so much so that some well-respected coaches have dropped the move from their athletes’ programs.

Depending on all these factors, you may be better off with another form of squatting.

RATING:

Safety: 2/5

Strength Building: 5/5

Muscle Building: 4/5