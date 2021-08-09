No chest workout has a longer track record of building huge stronger pecs than one involving heavy barbell flat-bench and incline presses. That’s why Air Force Security Forces member Logan Carpenter calls his routine the “Chest Destruction.” workout

Don’t take that name too literally. What he means is, you’ll be (more or less) de-constructing the muscle fibers in your chest, and then building them back up through proper nutrition and adequate rest. “This primal routine will surely test your ‘why,’” says Carpenter. “So buckle in, grind, and reap the rewards!”

Featured Trainer: Logan Carpenter is currently stationed in Grand Forks, ND, serving as an Active Duty Air Force Security Forces member and acting unit trainer. While balancing the life of being a father, accomplished powerlifter, and Active Duty service member, Logan is also an ambassador for Bravo Sierra, Bare Performance Nutrition, and the Get Better Today Brand.

Equipment Needed: Incline bench and bench press station with barbell; dumbbells.

Time Commitment: Around 45 minutes

Workout Overview: Whereas a traditional “big chest” workout would start with flat-bench presses, this one kicks off with inclines, since most people are less developed in the upper pecs than the middle portions.

You’ll be doing seven (yes, 7) total sets of incline barbell presses, but three of those are warmups. Your heaviest set is 4 reps, followed by three challenging sets of 7 reps. After inclines, you’ll move to bench press and do a heavy 5 sets of 5 reps.

After the barbell work, you’ll knock out two compound set pairings (3 sets per) – incline dumbbell flyes and push-ups, and close-grip dumbbell presses and diamond push-ups.

After that? Nothing. Go home, pound a protein shake, and rest up.

Logan Carpenter’s “Chest Destruction” Workout

Warm-Up: “Before I do this workout,” says Carpenter, “I like to work in some static stretching to avoid any unnecessary cramping or even potential injuries.”

“It’s very important to warm up before you train,” says Carpenter. “For this particular workout, I like to do simple stretches to get my upper body, more specifically my rotator cuffs, prepared for the movements.”

‘Chest Destruction’ Workout Exercise Sets Reps Incline Barbell Bench Press Warmup Sets 3 3 “Top Set” 1 4 “Backdown Sets” 3 7 Barbell Bench Press (flat bench) 5 5 Incline Dumbbell Flye 3 10 –Compound Set with– Pushup 3 To Failure Close-Grip Dumbbell Press 3 10 –Compound Set with– Diamond Pushup 3 To Failure

Rest Periods: Rest 60 to 75 seconds between sets. Within compound sets, don’t rest between the first and second exercise. After the second exercise, rest 60 to 75 seconds.

Exercise Notes