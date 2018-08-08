Taylor Ramsdell's Fight-Inspired Conditioning Circuit

Fighters put in a lot of work to be able to maintain a high level of intensity for as long as possible and recover as quickly as possible. The following workout, designed by celebrity trainer and York Athletics-sponsored athlete Taylor Ramsdell, will increase your work capacity, help you go harder for longer, and improve your recovery rate as your body adapts.

Your muscles will be burning and your heart racing, but if you're looking to lean out, this workout will help your efforts by fueling your metabolism long after you finish the routine. Check out the directions below, and see the following slides for photos and directions for each exercise.

Equipment Needed:

Battle rope

Sled

Sliders

Ab wheel

Directions:

Perform the following circuit for a total of three to six rounds.

Sled pull

Sled push

Sliding plank crawl

Ab wheel crawl

Battle rope plank waves (left & right)

Give your 100% on every exercise. Complete all of the exercises, giving yourself adequate rest between rounds (approx. twice as long rest period as work period is a good option for this one). You want to be able to perform each round with good form and at a high intensity.

During this workout, maintain your focus and drive the entire time—just like in a fight. When fighters lose focus or get sloppy because they're tired, they leave themselves open for all sorts of consequences. Keep your mindset right and push through the entire circuit with unwavering mental toughness. It'll be hard, but it'll be worth it.

Taylor Ramsdell has been a certified personal trainer since 2003. He is the strength and conditioning coach of some of the best professional fighters in the world, and works with celebrities from television and film, the music industry, and other arenas. The following high-intensity conditioning circuit is inspired by his fighters' training programs for those looking to build endurance and burn fat. In the photo above, Ramsdell is wearing the York Athletics Henry Mid trainer.

Follow Ramsdell on Instagram at @ramsdellstrong, and check out ramsdellstrong.com.