Christopher Harrelson

Workout Routines

Taylor Ramsdell's Fight-Inspired Conditioning Circuit

Increase your ability to go harder for longer, and fire up your metabolism by incorporating this into your program.

Christopher Harrelson
Fighters put in a lot of work to be able to maintain a high level of intensity for as long as possible and recover as quickly as possible. The following workout, designed by celebrity trainer and York Athletics-sponsored athlete Taylor Ramsdell, will increase your work capacity, help you go harder for longer, and improve your recovery rate as your body adapts.

Your muscles will be burning and your heart racing, but if you're looking to lean out, this workout will help your efforts by fueling your metabolism long after you finish the routine. Check out the directions below, and see the following slides for photos and directions for each exercise.

Equipment Needed:

  • Battle rope
  • Sled
  • Sliders
  • Ab wheel

Directions:

Perform the following circuit for a total of three to six rounds.

  • Sled pull
  • Sled push
  • Sliding plank crawl
  • Ab wheel crawl
  • Battle rope plank waves (left & right)

Give your 100% on every exercise. Complete all of the exercises, giving yourself adequate rest between rounds (approx. twice as long rest period as work period is a good option for this one). You want to be able to perform each round with good form and at a high intensity.

During this workout, maintain your focus and drive the entire time—just like in a fight. When fighters lose focus or get sloppy because they're tired, they leave themselves open for all sorts of consequences. Keep your mindset right and push through the entire circuit with unwavering mental toughness. It'll be hard, but it'll be worth it.

Taylor Ramsdell has been a certified personal trainer since 2003. He is the strength and conditioning coach of some of the best professional fighters in the world, and works with celebrities from television and film, the music industry, and other arenas. The following high-intensity conditioning circuit is inspired by his fighters' training programs for those looking to build endurance and burn fat. In the photo above, Ramsdell is wearing the York Athletics Henry Mid trainer.

Follow Ramsdell on Instagram at @ramsdellstrong, and check out ramsdellstrong.com.

Taylor Ramsdell's Fight-Inspired Conditioning Circuit
Christopher Harrelson
Exercise 1. Sled Pull
  1. Tie one end of the battle rope to a heavily weighted sled. Straighten out the rope to its full length. Begin at the opposite end of the rope from the sled.
  2. Stand in an athletic position, grab the rope, begin to pull the sled towards you as quickly as possible. Keep your back in a strong position, no slouching, etc. It is okay to use a hip thrust motion to help you pull the sled. You can also add a rotational movement, if needed.
  3. Complete the task in whatever way necessary, as long as you don't compromise the position of your back.
  4. Pull the sled all the way to where you can reach the handles of the sled. Grab the handles to begin the next exercise.
Christopher Harrelson
Exercise 2. Sled Push
  1. Push the sled back to its starting position as quickly as possible. Keep your entire body engaged during the push. You need to keep your shoulders, lats, and core engaged just as much as your legs.
  2. Do not stop until you reach the starting position of the sled. The battle rope will now be at its full length again.
  3. Step to the side of the sled to begin the next exercise.
Christopher Harrelson
Exercise 3. Sliding Plank Crawl
  1. Get into a plank/push-up position with your feet on sliders. Maintain this position while using your arms to drive your body backwards for the length of the battle rope. You will be using a lot of upper body, but also use the strength in your legs to keep them from drifting apart as you move backwards. The steps you take with your hands should be controlled.
  2. Place one hand on the floor at chest height and push yourself back with that hand as far as you can, before repeating this step with the opposite hand. The longer your stride, the more difficult it is. Keep your shoulders square the entire time (do not compensate by rotating your upper body).
  3. Push yourself all the way to the end of the battle rope.
  4. Take your feet off the sliders and grab the ab wheel to begin the next exercise.
Christopher Harrelson
Exercise 4. Ab Wheel Crawl
  1. Start with your hands on the ab wheel and your knees on the ground, positioning your shoulders directly above the ab wheel. All the angles (armpit, hips, knees) should be at 90 degrees, with your shoulders above your wrists and your hips above your knees.
  2. Grip the ab wheel and lift your knees slightly off the floor using the balls of your feet. Your entire body should be engaged.
  3. While keeping the ab wheel directly beneath or slightly in front of your shoulders, begin to crawl forward with your legs. Take small steps and keep your knees close to the ground with each forward step. Imagine a cup of water on your back, and try not to spill it. This will help you maintain proper form.
  4. Continue the crawl until you reach the sled.
  5. Stand up and walk back to the end of the battle rope to begin the next exercise.
Christopher Harrelson
Exercise 5. Battle Rope Plank Waves (Left & Right)
  1. Get into a plank/push-up position with your legs at hip- to shoulder-width apart.
  2. Grab the battle rope with one hand and perform 25 powerful battle rope waves. Maintain the plank/push-up position as much as possible. Your body might begin to rotate and raise the shoulder of the arm doing the waves. If this happens, stay focused and push through while fighting to stay in that original position.
  3. After completing 25 battle rope waves with one hand, immediately switch to the other hand and do another 25.
  4. Try not to take a knee or any sort of break until all 50 battle rope waves are completed.
  5. Immediately after completing the final wave, start the clock.
  6. Rest the appropriate amount, then go back to Exercise 1 and begin the next round.
