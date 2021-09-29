Chinups and pullups remain some of the the best performance indicators of your relative body strength, plus they build serious upper body strength and muscle. They also build the upper back strength necessary for keeping a neutral spine while squatting and deadlifting.

And let’s not forget about the role they play in the summertime gun show. But doing the same chinup and pullup variations for more reps or added weight may lead to overuse injuries, particularly with your elbows. Oftentimes it’s better to mix things up to keep you progressing injury free.

So here are four chinup and pullup variations you can begin incorporating into your routine to build more upper-body size and strength.