Lose Fat in 6 Weeks with this Workout Routine

Any successful fat loss program is going to take you out of your comfort zone, both in the gym and in the kitchen. Effective fat loss workouts are generally energy depleting and physically and mentally taxing and best paired with a nutritional plan of attack that’s filled with healthy, real foods (no processed, fast food crap), which leaves you in a slight calorie deficit.

Enter the 6-Week Fat Blast.

To maximally reduce your body fat percent, you’re going to have to start in the kitchen. You may have heard the saying that abs are made in the kitchen, which is true - you can lose fat and not even pick up a single weight or run a single step. But in order to build muscle, increase muscular strength and cardiovascular fitness, you’re going to have to hit the gym. So, to stimulate as much fat loss as possible, your program will consist of 3 full body workouts per week (alternating between Workout A and Workout B) with 2 days of cardio and 2 days off.

Over the 6-weeks, your program will look like this:

Week Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday 1 Rest Full body

Workout A Cardio

Workout 1 Full body

Workout B Rest Full body

Workout A Cardio

Workout 2 2 Rest Full body

Workout B Cardio

Workout 1 Full body

Workout A Rest Full body

Workout B Cardio

Workout 2 3 Rest Full body

Workout A Cardio

Workout 1 Full body

Workout B Rest Full body

Workout A Cardio

Workout 2 4 Rest Full body

Workout B Cardio

Workout 1 Full body

Workout A Rest Full body

Workout B Cardio

Workout 2 5 Rest Full body

Workout A Cardio

Workout 1 Full body

Workout B Rest Full body

Workout A Cardio

Workout 2 6 Rest Full body

Workout B Cardio

Workout 1 Full body

Workout A Rest Full body

Workout B Cardio

Workout 2

Workout A: Full Body

Exercise Number Exercise Week 1 Sets/Reps Week 2 Sets/Reps Week 3 Sets/Reps Week 4 Sets/Reps Week 5

Sets/Reps Week 6

Sets/Reps A1 Barbell Front Squat 5 reps (10RM) for 6-min 5 reps (10RM) for 8-min 5 reps (10RM) for 10-min 5 reps (10RM) for 12-min 5 reps (10RM) for 14-min 5 reps (10RM) for 15-min A2 Pull Up 5 reps for 6-min 5 reps for 8-min 5 reps for 10-min 5 reps for 12-min 5 reps for 14-min 5 reps for 15-min B1 Romanian Deadlift 5 reps (10RM) for 6-min 5 reps (10RM) for 8-min 5 reps (10RM) for 10-min 5 reps (10RM) for 12-min 5 reps (10RM) for 14-min 5 reps (10RM) for 15-min B2 Single Arm Dumbbell Bench Press 5 reps/L/R (10RM) for 6-min 5 reps/L/R (10RM) for 8-min 5 reps/L/R (10RM) for 10-min 5 reps/L/R (10RM) for 12-min 5 reps/L/R (10RM) for 14-min 5 reps/L/R (10RM) for 15-min C Barbell Complex* 3x6/ exercise 3x8/ exercise 3x6/ exercise** 3x8/ exercise** 3x6/ exercise*** 3x8/ exercise*** D Dumbbell Pushups 100 as fast as possible 100 as fast as possible 100 as fast as possible 100 as fast as possible 100 as fast as possible 100 as fast as possible

*Barbell Complex = Bent Over Row, Hang Power Clean to Push Press, Back Squat

**add 5-10lb to the weight used the week prior

***add 5-10lb to the weight used the week prior

Workout B: Full Body

Exercise Number Exercise Week 1 Sets/Reps Week 2 Sets/Reps Week 3 Sets/Reps Week 4 Sets/Reps Week 5

Sets/Reps Week 6

Sets/Reps A1 Conventional Deadlift 5 reps (10RM) for 6-min 5 reps (10RM) for 8-min 5 reps (10RM) for 10-min 5 reps (10RM) for 12-min 5 reps (10RM) for 14-min 5 reps (10RM) for 15-min A2 Chest Supported Dumbbell Row 5 reps (10RM) for 6-min 5 reps (10RM) for 8-min 5 reps (10RM) for 10-min 5 reps (10RM) for 12-min 5 reps (10RM) for 14-min 5 reps (10RM) for 15-min B1 Bulgarian Split Squat 5 reps/L/R (10RM) for 6-min 5 reps/L/R (10RM) for 8-min 5 reps/L/R (10RM) for 10-min 5 reps/L/R (10RM) for 12-min 5 reps/L/R (10RM) for 14-min 5 reps/L/R (10RM) for 15-min B2 Single Arm Dumbbell Overhead Press 5 reps/L/R (10RM) for 6-min 5 reps/L/R (10RM) for 8-min 5 reps/L/R (10RM) for 10-min 5 reps/L/R (10RM) for 12-min 5 reps/L/R (10RM) for 14-min 5 reps/L/R (10RM) for 15-min C Barbell Complex* 3x6/ exercise 3x8/ exercise 3x6/ exercise** 3x8/ exercise** 3x6/ exercise*** 3x8/ exercise*** D Inverted Suspension Row 100 as fast as possible 100 as fast as possible 100 as fast as possible 100 as fast as possible 100 as fast as possible 100 as fast as possible

*Barbell Complex = Romanian Deadlift, Hang Clean to Thruster (squat to press), Good Morning

**add 5-10lb to the weight used the week prior

***add 5-10lb to the weight used the week prior

Cardio Workout 1

Start with a 5-10 minute general cardiovascular warm up followed by 5-10 minute dynamic drills (stretches and skipping variations).

Next, set up a treadmill to the maximal incline and at a speed you can sprint for 30-seconds. Set up a mat beside your treadmill with an exercise ball, a 50lb dumbbell and an ab wheel.

Perform a 30-sec hill sprint and carefully step off the treadmill (keep it running).

Perform 30-sec Elbow Plank on the exercise ball.

Perform another 30-sec hill sprint.

Perform 30 reverse crunches while holding the dumbbell (which is placed on the floor above your head).

Perform another 30-sec hill sprint.

Perform 30 ab wheel rollouts from your knees.

Repeat this total sequence 8-10 times through.

Finish with a 5-10 minute general cardiovascular cool down.

Cardio Workout 2

Start with a 5-10 minute general cardiovascular warm up followed by 5-10 minute dynamic drills (stretches and skipping variations).

Next, set up a treadmill to the maximal incline and at a speed you can sprint for 60-seconds.

Perform a 60-sec hill sprint and carefully step off the treadmill (keep it running).

Perform 20 kneeling high cable crunches.

Perform a farmer’s carry with the heaviest dumbbells you can find. Walk as far as possible before putting the dumbbells down.

Perform another 60-sec hill sprint.

Perform 20 lateral medicine ball wall tosses per side.

Perform another farmer’s carry just as written above.

Repeat this total sequence 6-8 times through.

Finish with a 5-10 minute general cardiovascular cool down.

Losing fat and taking your body fat percent down is not as easy task. You’re going to need a great support team to help you stay on track. Make sure to get enough quality sleep per night to ensure you can recovery well in between workouts – shoot for 7-9 hours per night. Drink plenty of water spaced throughout the day and prepare healthy snacks just incase you’re out and get hungry. Remember, diet plays more of a role in fat loss than high intensity workouts. I’ll end by rephrasing a quote I read from fitness great Adam Bornstein: “Eat for the body you want, not for the body you currently have.”

If you're looking for a fat-shedding diet to follow while on this plan, check out our

6 Weeks to Get Lean Meal Plan >>