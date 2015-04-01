Workout Tips

6 Ways Working Out Works Wonders for Your Sex Life

No doubt about it: Hitting the gym on a regular basis can have an earth-shattering impact on your sexual performance.

by
1 of 7

Better in Bed

B2M Productions / Getty Images

Want to be the bomb in the bedroom? You can read all the instructional manuals ‘til the cows come home, but if you’re not in good shape, you’re not going to have anybody begging for a second helping in the sack.

When the clothes come off, a lean, muscular, fit physique is not only aesthetically pleasing to your partner; it also enhances optimal physical performance in the love-making department.

In other words, exercising can carve out a stellar physique—and it can carve out your reputation as an excellent lay. Here’s how it delivers.


We have your 2017 Perfect Body Game Plan>>

2 of 7

1. Ensures You're UP for the Occasion

PeopleImages / Getty Images

You can pop one of those little blue pills when the moment is right…or you can get a boost the natural way. When it comes to keeping the blood flowing freely to the parts that need it most during sex, exercise is hard to beat. Whether it’s a heart-pumping HIIT workout or fat-torching Tabata routine, vigorous physical activity will help keep the blood coursing through your veins when things start to heat up. And the better the flow, the better you’ll grow.

3 of 7

2. Helps You Go the Distance

Caiaimage/Trevor Adeline / Getty Images

Good sex requires a good amount of physical effort. Running out of steam on your journey to the Promised Land is a sure way to kill the mood, and any future opportunities for a repeat performance. Prolonging the experience prolongs the physical pleasure for all involved; the better shape you’re in, the longer you’ll be able to perform like a champ between the sheets.

4 of 7

3. Maximizes the Missionary

6 Ways Working Out Works Wonders for Your Sex Life
PeopleImages / Getty Images

Sure, you might have a repertoire of go-to moves that require the ability to contort your body like a yoga master, but sooner or later you’re going to find yourself maneuvering into the missionary. And when you settle into that fun-time favorite, you’re going to need some upper-body strength to stay steady. Arm, chest, and shoulder exercises such as pushups, dips, bench presses, and shoulder presses are all ideal for keeping your base strong and completing your “mission.”

5 of 7

4. Raises Your T Levels

man kissing woman on neck

A healthy level of testosterone makes for a healthy sex drive, so you want to make sure your body is producing an ample amount of this essential hormone to keep your desire and performance at optimal levels. Research shows that working out with weights is an effective way to significantly increase testosterone levels. According to a recent Baylor University study, men’s testosterone levels were highest during the 48 hours after the workout session. Ideally, when strength training to boost testosterone, it's best to increase the weight and decrease the rep count, and then focus on compound moves like squats, bentover rows, and bench presses.  

6 of 7

5. Keeps You Flexible

man and woman in bed

Want to master the more challenging sexual positions like the double crab or crouching lotus? If so, you better be flexible. Performing an exotic new position takes confidence, courage, and agility. Nail it, and you’re sure to score major points with your partner. Miss the dismount, and your pride won’t be the only thing injured when all is said and done.

The key to landing a perfect score in the sack is to make sure your body is well-equipped to handle the rigors of these unfamiliar movements. Stretching, Pilates, and yoga exercises are all great ways to keep your muscles pliable and improve your range of motion for those times when you’re feeling adventurous during sexy-time.

7 of 7

6. Cranks Up Your Confidence

Zave Smith / Getty Images

Having a rockin’ bod is a sure way to feel good about yourself when the clothes start coming off for a night of steamy sex. Research from the University of Arkansas found that college students who were physically fit saw themselves as more desirable and more proficient at pleasing their partner. So hit the gym often for a physique that will give you the confidence to perform your best when it counts the most.

Topics:
Comments