6 Ways Working Out Works Wonders for Your Sex Life

Want to master the more challenging sexual positions like the double crab or crouching lotus? If so, you better be flexible. Performing an exotic new position takes confidence, courage, and agility. Nail it, and you’re sure to score major points with your partner. Miss the dismount, and your pride won’t be the only thing injured when all is said and done.
The key to landing a perfect score in the sack is to make sure your body is well-equipped to handle the rigors of these unfamiliar movements. Stretching, Pilates, and yoga exercises are all great ways to keep your muscles pliable and improve your range of motion for those times when you’re feeling adventurous during sexy-time.