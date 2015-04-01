6 Ways Working Out Works Wonders for Your Sex Life

B2M Productions / Getty Images

Want to be the bomb in the bedroom? You can read all the instructional manuals ‘til the cows come home, but if you’re not in good shape, you’re not going to have anybody begging for a second helping in the sack.

When the clothes come off, a lean, muscular, fit physique is not only aesthetically pleasing to your partner; it also enhances optimal physical performance in the love-making department.

In other words, exercising can carve out a stellar physique—and it can carve out your reputation as an excellent lay. Here’s how it delivers.