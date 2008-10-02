By Joe Wuebben

As the wide world of fitness descended upon Las Vegas in late September for the 2008 Olympia Weekend, there were a number of questions surrounding the competitions. Could Jay Cutler win a third straight Mr. O, or would Dexter Jackson and Phil Heath unseat the champ? What would happen in the new 202-pound bodybuilding division? Would Jen Hendershott finally convince the judges she was once again worthy of the Fitness Olympia crown? Would the always-impressive Jenny Lynn keep up her streak of wins at the Figure O? And in women's bodybuilding, was there anyone who could pose a serious threat to the constantly-improving Iris Kyle?

All of these questions – and the eventual answers – made for another whey-fueled, well-muscled Olympia Weekend. Here's the Cliffs Notes.

Mr. Olympia

Dexter Jackson had been knocking on the door of bodybuilding's top prize, the Mr. Olympia title, for nearly a decade, and finally that door opened just enough to let him walk right in. Two-time Mr. O Jay Cutler brought his usual shredded, huge physique to the stage, but this time he just wasn't as crisp as in previous Olympias. Jackson, on the other hand, was as good as ever, beating Cutler handily in rounds 1 and 2 (prejudging Friday night, September 26) and fending off the champ in the Saturday night finals.

Other impressive showings came courtesy of Olympia rookie Phil Heath, who finished 3rd. Heath now projects as a future Olympia winner if he can build off the improvements he's made to his physique in the last year and a half or so. Dennis Wolf finished 4th, and in 5th place was Toney Freeman, who looked better than ever and could have easily finished higher. Melvin Anthony rounded out the top 6.

Mr. Olympia Results

September 27, 2008

Orleans Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

1 Dexter Jackson

2 Jay Cutler

3 Phil Heath

4 Dennis Wolf

5 Toney Freeman

6 Melvin Anthony

7 Silvio Samuel

8 Dennis James

9 Moe Elmoussawi

10 Gustavo Badell

11 Darrem Charles

12 Johnnie Jackson

13 Craig Richardson

14 Ronny Rockel

15 David Henry

16 Kevin English

17 Fouad Abiad

17 Sergey Shelestov

17 Leo Ingram

202 Showdown

In a new IFBB division – made up of bodybuilders 202 pounds and under – the favorite going in, David Henry, claimed the unofficial title of "best small bodybuilder in the world." Henry brought to the stage his usual well-conditioned, symmetrical physique in beating the likes of Kevin English (runner up) and James "Flex" Lewis (3rd place), both of whom looked great as well.

202 Showdown Results

September 27, 2008

Las Vegas Convention Center

Las Vegas, Nevada

1 David Henry

2 Kevin English

3 Flex Lewis

4 Jason Arntz

5 George Farah

6 Roc Shabazz

7 Curtis Bryant

8 Charles Ray Arde

9 Jaroslav Horvath

10 Charles Dixon

11 Tricky Jackson

12 Jeff Long

13 Nathan Wonsley

14 Eric Castagnet

Fitness Olympia

After a 3rd place finish last year, Jen Hendershott matched her 2005 performance by winning the Fitness Olympia. Her Playboy bunny inspired routine was enough to outlast Tracey Greenwood and Kim Klein (2nd and 3rd place, respectively). Hendershott, who continues to cement her legacy as one of the best fitness competitors of all time, hasn't finished out of the top 5 at the Olympia since 2001, where she finished 6th.

Fitness Olympia Results

September 26, 2008

Orleans Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

1 Jen Hendershott

2 Tracey Greenwood

3 Kim Klein

4 Julie Palmer

5 Tanji Johnson

6 Regiane Da Silva

7 Mindy O'Brien

8 Laticia Jackson

9 Trish Warren

10 Eric Riley

11 Nicole Duncan

12 Heidi Fletcher

13 Stacy Simons

NP Julie Lohre*

*Did not finish the competition due to an injury sustained in prejudging rounds.

Figure Olympia

Jenny Lynn, Mary Elizabeth Lado and Gina Aliotti may have been the biggest names going into the Figure O, but it was one of the field's smallest competitors, Jennifer Gates, who took home top prize. Gates, all of 5'1" and 110 pounds, brought a superior blend of leanness, shape and aesthetic appeal to emerge as a major force in the sport of figure. At age 31, she's actually a year older than Lado, yet Gates has a promising career ahead of her.

Figure Olympia Results

September 27, 2008

Orleans Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

1 Jennifer Gates

2 Gina Aliotti

3 Zivile Raudoniene

4 Jenny Lynn

5 Mary Elizabeth Lado

6 Sonia Adcock

7 Kristal Richardson

8 Amy Fry

9 Nicole Wilkins

10 Heather Mae French

11 Lenay Hernandez

12 Julie Ann Kulla

13 Houng Arcinas

14 Jessica Paxson-Putnam

15 Jelena Abbou

16 Teresa Anthony

17 Jane Awad

18 Amber Littlejohn

18 Bernadette Galvan

18 Brenda Smith

18 Chastity Slone

18 Darlina Brown

18 Felicia Romero

18 Hazal Nelson

18 Kristi Tauti

18 Latisha Wilder

18 Michelle Flake

18 Paola Almerico

Ms. Olympia

Defending Ms. Olympia Iris Kyle won her fourth Olympia title overall. As usual, fierce competition came from Yaxeni Oriquen-Garcia, but this time Betty Adkins pushed her the most in finishing as a surprise runner-up.

Ms. Olympia Results

September 26, 2008

Orleans Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

1 Iris Kyle

2 Betty Adkins

3 Yaxeni Oriquen-Garcia

4 Lisa Aukland

5 Dayana Cadeau

6 Cathy LeFrancois

7 Betty Pariso

8 Mah-Ann Mendoza

9 Jeannie Paparone

10 Jennifer Sedia

11 Nicole Ball

12 Brenda Raganot

13 Debbie Bramwell

14 Heather Armbrust

15 Rosemary Jennings

16 Sherry Smith

17 Klaudia Larson

