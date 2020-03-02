Mr. Olympia Brandon Curry's 4 Exercises for a Bigger Chest

The champ had spent most of the past two years training in Kuwait, while wife Brandy Leaver and their four children stayed back in Murfreesboro, TN, and for all his sacrifices, Curry is now etched into the annals of bodybuilding greatness.
Here, the reigning Mr. Olympia shares the moves he used to carve out his Sandow-worthy pecs.
Dip
Do It Like Curry:
Grab the handles of a dip station and, with a slight bend in your knees, lift yourself until your arms are locked out and your body is straight.
Bend your elbows and begin lowering your body until your upper arms are parallel to the floor.
Allow your torso to lean forward until your chest is almost parallel with floor. Use your chest, shoulders, and arms to power out of the bottom position and return to the starting position.
Incline Bench Press
Do It Like Curry:
Lie back on an incline bench and grab a barbell with an overhand grip that’s slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.
Press the bar upward, locking out elbows. Lower the bar straight down in a slow, controlled movement to your upper chest, briefly pause, and then press the bar in a straight line back up to the starting position.
Oh, and unless you’re also a Mr. O, maybe start with weight lighter than 315 pounds (as shown).
Dumbbell Bench Press
Do It Like Curry:
Lie back on a flat bench with a pair of dumbbells in each hand.
Directly press them above your sternum until your arms are fully extended.
Pull your shoulder blades together, slightly stick out your chest, and point your palms forward.
Slowly lower both dumbbells to the sides of your chest. Pause, then press the dumbbells back to the starting position.
Standing Machine Press
Do It Like Curry:
Using a Hammer Strength machine allows you to focus more on the target area (pecs) and less on the stabilizers normally required to help balance a free weight.
Depending on which machine you use, push as straight as possible, exhaling as you go.
Inhale as the weights come closer to your chest and exhale again as you push out.