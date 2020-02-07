Top 4 Favorite Tricep Exercises From an IFBB Pro

Cracking the top five in your pro debut is no small feat. What’s more impressive is doing it at one of the biggest shows on the IFBB calendar less than a year after earning your pro card.

IFBB Pro League bodybuilder Austin Karr made some waves in 2019 with a fourth-place finish in the 212 bodybuilding division in Tampa, FL. In 2020, Karr is setting his sights higher than just a better placing—he’s making the jump to the open division.

Moving up in weight class means Karr will need to put on some quality mass top to bottom. Here, Karr takes us through his plan to add the triceps mass needed to hang with the big boys.