The Circuit-Based Kettlebell Routine to Build Muscle and Burn Calories

This three-circuit kettlebell routine will help you torch calories and get toned.

by
Duration 60 min.
Exercises 9
Equipment Yes

Build muscle and blast calories with this warmup and circuit-based kettlebell routine designed and demonstrated by Beachbody Super Trainer Jericho McMatthews.

Directions

Do this workout twice per week. You’ll need a set of light, medium, and heavy kettlebells. Perform 12 to 15 reps of each exercise. In Week 1, repeat each circuit three times before moving on to the next circuit. Starting in Week 2, you’ll do each circuit four times through. Begin with the warmup and then finish with five to 10 minutes of stretching and foam rolling.

Warmup

Exercise 1

Bodyweight Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
Squat thumbnail
1 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Reverse Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Reverse Lunge thumbnail
1 sets
10 per side reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Jumping Jack You'll need: No Equipment How to
Jumping Jack thumbnail
1 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
1 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Mountain Climber You'll need: No Equipment How to
Mountain Climber thumbnail
1 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Circuit 1: Lower Body

Exercise 1

Goblet Squat You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Goblet Squat thumbnail
-- sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Alternating Single-Leg Deadlift You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Alternating Single-Leg Deadlift thumbnail
-- sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Kettlebell Swing You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Swing thumbnail
-- sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Circuit 2: Upper Body

Exercise 1

Kettlebell Windmill You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Windmill thumbnail
-- sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Pushup to Renegade Row You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Pushup to Renegade Row thumbnail
-- sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Gunslinger Reverse Lunge You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Gunslinger Reverse Lunge thumbnail
-- sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Circuit 3: Lower Body

Exercise 1

Alternating Kettlebell Side Lunge You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Alternating Kettlebell Side Lunge thumbnail
-- sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Alternating Single-Arm Deadlift You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Alternating Single-Arm Deadlift thumbnail
-- sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Pass-Through Lunge How to
Pass-Through Lunge thumbnail
-- sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
