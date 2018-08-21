The Circuit-Based Kettlebell Routine to Build Muscle and Burn Calories

Build muscle and blast calories with this warmup and circuit-based kettlebell routine designed and demonstrated by Beachbody Super Trainer Jericho McMatthews.

Directions

Do this workout twice per week. You’ll need a set of light, medium, and heavy kettlebells. Perform 12 to 15 reps of each exercise. In Week 1, repeat each circuit three times before moving on to the next circuit. Starting in Week 2, you’ll do each circuit four times through. Begin with the warmup and then finish with five to 10 minutes of stretching and foam rolling.