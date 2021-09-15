A major advantage of training with resistance bands is they don’t rely on gravity for resistance, so you can perform a variety of exercises at different angles to challenge your muscle in all different directions for total muscle development. Plus, incorporating band workouts into your routine allows you to adds variety to your routine and gives your joints a break from the constant pounding of the barbell.

Are resistance bands a replacement for barbells, dumbbells, and kettlebells? No but used with these tools bands are great for adding volume and intensity to your workout without crushing you. Before we get into the three trainings, here are three benefits of adding resistance bands to your workouts.

Muscle Recruitment

The beauty of bands is they don’t rely on gravity for resistance, so they can perform a variety of exercises from all different angles. You can anchor bands from anything solid to hit all your muscles from a variety of angles for better muscle-building potential.

Improve the Strength Curve

The strength curve is the muscular force generated at each point throughout an exercise’s range of motion. Because of joint angles, the resistance is not always constant. For example, during a dumbbell bench press more force is needed during the first third of the movement than at lockout.

The resistance band opposes this strength curve. When the band is not stretched, less force is needed to get it moving but when you’re locking out, more force is required, therefore improving your strength where you need it most, at lockout.

Band Workouts are Easier on Your Joints

When you’re lifting barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells, or anything else, they’re putting a certain amount of stress on your joints. But when the bands are not stretched, they put minimal stress on your joints, which is great if you suffer from achy joints or want to add volume without compromising recovery.

Wrapping Up

Barbells are great for adding mass and strength but it’s great to switch up your training to avoid overuse injuries and for better muscle development. Bands add volume and intensity to your training in a joint friendly manner and can be used anywhere. What are you waiting for? Your gains await.

Join the Band Workouts

What you’ll notice about these workouts is the higher volume and intensity because they’re geared toward muscle building. And if you’re training with bands alone, then you’re better suited for the higher rep training in these workouts.