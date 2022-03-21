I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard this over the years. I understand it — people are well-intentioned and I believe they mean that they will actually try. But my response is always the same: “Let’s be real. No, you won’t.”

I don’t say that out of arrogance or thinking that nobody else can commit to my lifestyle. Rather, they shouldn’t try. My goals are mine, what works for me is specific to me, and I have designed the minutes of my day around my family life/work life/fitness life so that it is specifically manageable to my commitments. I say it all the time; Every Body is unique, and each life has its own challenges. However, I do believe that each of us can create the time and self-discipline to chase after our own personal goals.

That said, I’m here to share exactly what I’m doing currently, and why. Take any/all/none of this if you fancy a change in your own routine. It works for this 46-year-old…

WHAT: Each day I do two workouts: The first is an early morning circuit-based strength session, with some running mixed into the circuits. The second is at lunchtime, and it’s a cardio/fat-burning session of running and elliptical, sometimes while answering emails.

Each day I do two workouts: The first is an early morning circuit-based strength session, with some running mixed into the circuits. The second is at lunchtime, and it’s a cardio/fat-burning session of running and elliptical, sometimes while answering emails. WHY: Because winter in Chicago is depressing! I needed to create a good old-fashioned high-volume, muscle-pumping workout routine to be some solid iron-therapy this winter. And, truthfully, I am still working as an actor as part of my “five-to-nine” life, and I need to look a certain way in front of the camera.Finally, my fitness goal has evolved from the previous needs as a professional soccer player, martial artist, and police officer, to now being more of an old-guy mission: to be stronger than the fast guys and faster than the strong guys… This routine checks all the boxes!

Here is an example of one of my seven-day workouts:

McDermott One-Week Workout Program

Monday : upper pushing + core

Superset: Incline Dumbbell bench press: 3 x 12 Flat bench dumbbell fly: 3 x 12 Jumping jacks: 3 X 30 Superset: Pushup: 10 x 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 Reverse crunch: 10 x 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 Superset: Triceps dumbbell kickback: 3 x 12 Triceps press downs (cable or band): 3 x 12 Superset: Triceps bench dips: 10 x 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 Mountain climbers: 10 x 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

Tuesday : upper pulling + core

Superset: One-arm dumbbell row: 3 x 12 Bentover barbell row: 3 x 12 Jumping jack: 3 x 30 Superset: Pullup: 10 x 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 Bicycle crunch core exercise: 10 x 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 Superset: Alternating dumbbell curl: 3 x 20 Alternating hammer curl: 3 x 20 Superset: Barbell curl: 10 x 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 Frog hop (core exercise): 10 x 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

Wednesday : lower + Shoulders + core

Superset: Dumbbell rear lunge: 3 x 12 (each leg) Bench stepup: 3 x 12 (each leg) Single-leg RDL: 3 x 6 (each leg) Mountain climber: 3 x 12 Superset: Squat: 10, 8, 6, 4, 2 Hanging leg raise: 5 x 10, 8, 6, 4, 2 Superset: Dumbbell lateral raise: 3 x 12 Dumbbell front raise: 3 x 12 Jumping jack: 3 x 30 Superset: Dumbbell shoulder press: 5 x 10, 8, 6, 4, 2 Ski hops: 10, 8, 6, 4, 2

Thursday : upper push + upper pull + core

Superset: Dumbbell bench press: 5 sets x 15 Dumbbell seated bicep curl, alternating: 5 sets x 20 Bicycle crunches: 5 x 20 Superset: Rows (bands, machine, dumbbell): 5 sets x 15 Barbell triceps skull crusher: 5 sets x 15 Jumping jacks: 3 x 30

Friday : shoulders + calves + core

Superset: Barbell shoulder press: 3 x 12 Single-leg Calf raise: 3 x 12 each leg Hanging leg raise: 3 x 12 Superset: 5-way shoulder dumbbell raise: 3 x 10 each direction Double leg calf raise: 3 x 20 Lower back extension: 3 x 10

Saturday : mini-band lower + bodyweight upper + core

Superset: Band squat: 5 x 12 Pullup: 5 x 12 Band sideways walk: 5 x 10 each way Pushup: 5 x 20 Band monster walk: 5 x 10 each way Frog hops core: 5 x 12 Band hamstring curl: 5 x 10 each leg