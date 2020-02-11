Workout Routines

Phil Heath's Basic Back Workout Routine

Build a back like "The Gift" with this routine that pounds your posterior.

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
Phil-Heath-Back-Wide-Grip-Lateral-Cable-Pulldown
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
Exercises 5
Equipment Yes

Will he or won’t he compete in this year’s Olympia remains the 2020 question, but what can’t be questioned is how basic free-weight exercises have been the staples of the seven-time Olympia winner Phil Heath's back workouts during his career.

Rows with barbells (using both pronated and reverse grips) and dumbbells beefed up his lats, rhomboids, and middle traps. Wide-grip pull­ups and lat pulldowns stretched his lats laterally. Over the course of "The Gift's" career, his back grew and grew. In fact, throughout his career, Heath has made more improvements to his physique than any other bodybuilder, past or present.

Take a look at how he developed his impressively strong back with just a few moves and switching up grips and angels:

Phil Heath Back Routine

Exercise 1

Wide-Grip Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Bench, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
Wide-Grip Lat Pulldown thumbnail
4 sets
10-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Seated Cable Row You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
Seated Cable Row thumbnail
4 sets
10-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Barbell row How to
Barbell Row thumbnail
4 sets
10-12 reps
-- rest
Alternate between pronated and reverse grips.

Exercise 4

One-arm Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
One-arm Dumbbell Row thumbnail
4 sets
10-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
Lat Pulldown thumbnail
4 sets
10-12 reps
-- rest
Topics:
Comments