Mark Lauren’s professional career and personal development has amounted to a life-changing series of teachings that has garnered more than 1.7 million book sales and continues with the release of the highly anticipated “Strong and Lean;” offering up valuable training sessions that can be undertaken in just nine minutes with no equipment necessary.
M&F talked to the military veteran to find out why bodyweight training is so useful. He also shared one of his premium workouts so that you can try it out for yourself.
Lauren is respected internationally as a bodyweight training expert. While serving in the Air Force and later with the Special Operations community, he adapted many of the brutal workouts that he had been subjected to while serving his country, in order to make them accessible for individuals at any stage of their fitness journey. Lauren furthered his career as a physical trainer and thanks to his efficient, results driven approach, he found himself in charge of about a thousand SEALs, Rangers, Green Berets, Force Recon, and Air Force Commandos. For this trainer, a program based purely on bodyweight was shown to be as good as any gym (and having competed as a bodybuilder, he would know).
There are no excuses not to train with your bodyweight in Mark Lauren’s book The “Strong and Lean” program takes away any excuses not to train because you only need 9 minutes and a desire to build muscle and burn fat. “The benefits include increased mobility, coordination, and strength,” says Lauren. “Injury resistance and fundamental athletic ability are developed. Your joint alignment is also improved by training your posture, joint functions, helping you to control weight shifting.” Indeed, aside from getting in shape, bodyweight training really is great for mobility, especially as we age. “You need mobility to get into the right positions, and you need strength of stability to stay there,” says Lauren. “That skillset is either getting better or it’s getting worse.”
So, no matter your fitness level, bodyweight training is a great way to improve your physical prowess at any age, but why? For Lauren, the principles of “Posture”, “Tight Core,” and “Slow and Controlled” are reoccurring themes that form the basis of the most effective bodyweight sessions, as he explains:
“I have hundreds of unique workouts at Mark Lauren on Demand,” says the fitness guru. “For the nine-minute workouts, I like to use the military call signs that I used as an Air Force Combat Controller. I use light-hearted names like ‘Gonzo,’ ‘Beaker,’ and ‘Pickle’ for the easier workouts designed to build the user’s athletic foundation. Give GONZO a try. It’s a floor space only workout that uses one exercise from each of the following movement categories: Floor Exercises, Mobility Exercises, and Standing Exercises.”
Modification to make the Bottom Squat exercise easier: Hold your arms out to the front, instead of the “T” position to add more weight to your front.