5 Easy Ways to Motivate Yourself For Fitness Success

Here are five ways to accomplish those weight-training victories.
1 of 5
skynesher / Getty
1. Selfie Time
Whether you post, tweet, blog, vlog, or more, you need to document this journey. At the very least take a “beginning” photo of yourself in a few consistent poses, preferably in the same outfit, and place it prominently in your home as a reminder of where you started.
Revisit those poses and take new photos on a monthly basis to track and boost your progress. If you want to showcase a “Transformation Tuesday,” go for it. Those pats on the back for a job well-done may be exactly what you need to keep at it.
2 of 5
Undrey / Shutterstock
2. Accountability
Not everyone wants to work out with others. That’s a personal preference that shouldn’t be forced. However, having someone you are accountable to may aid in success at the gym.
Whether you send a text to a like-minded family member or friend, or log calories and/or workouts on an app you belong to that others can view, it all keeps you honest. If working out with others motivates you, use it to your advantage and reap the rewards.
3 of 5
stockvisual / Getty
3. Weigh Out There
Bulking up or leaning down can lead to an unhealthy relationship with your scale. It’s tempting to weigh yourself morning, noon, and night, hoping it moves in the direction you want.
Pick one day a week and a particular time of day, and commit to weighing yourself then and only then. A number of variables can affect your weight from day to day. An unexpected number on the scale due to too-frequent weigh-ins can wreak havoc to your state of mind, which can quickly derail you.
4 of 5
B2M Productions / Getty
4. Measuring Up
Grab your tape measure and get to measuring chest, biceps, waist, and thighs, and jot it down. Between your photo visual, a support system, and strategically weighing and measuring yourself, you’ll know where you stand in getting the chiseled physique you’ve been striving for.
Choose the day of the week that’s best for you, and make it a date. When you’re making serious gains, the scale can play mind games with you. Measurements are an excellent failsafe.
5 of 5
Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock
5. The Next Level
Every workout needs what I call the grand finale. It’s that last set—one more cardio burst, an extra plate on the rack—just to prove to yourself you can.
A workout isn’t worth doing unless you’re willing to try to take it to the next level. You may not always succeed or leave the gym feeling like it was the best workout you’ve ever had, but knowing you’ve put all the pieces in place for victory will make all the difference in the long run.