5 Easy Ways to Motivate Yourself For Fitness Success

1. Selfie Time

Whether you post, tweet, blog, vlog, or more, you need to document this journey. At the very least take a “beginning” photo of yourself in a few consistent poses, preferably in the same outfit, and place it prominently in your home as a reminder of where you started.

Revisit those poses and take new photos on a monthly basis to track and boost your progress. If you want to showcase a “Transformation Tuesday,” go for it. Those pats on the back for a job well-done may be exactly what you need to keep at it.