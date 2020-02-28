When the 2019 Mr. Olympia was over, and Brandon Curry walked away from Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena as the 15th Mr. Olympia, it was apparent that the final results were worth everything he’d endured for this moment.

The champ had spent most of the past two years training in Kuwait, while wife Brandy Leaver and their four children stayed back in Murfreesboro, TN, and for all his sacrifices, Curry is now etched into the annals of bodybuilding greatness.

Never finishing higher than fifth place in his three previous Olympia showings, the 37-year-old brought a never-before-seen physique, featuring rounded delts, a chiseled back, and a near-perfect chest.

Here, the reigning Mr. Olympia shares the moves he used to carve out his Sandow-worthy pecs.