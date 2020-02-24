Top 5 Must Have Tools To Count Your Macros

Counting your macronutrients is an essential part of losing or gaining weight, and like anything else in life you need to make sure you have the best tools to do it correctly.

Eyeballing your food won't cut it if you're chasing a specific goal—you need to measure it out to the gram (literally).

To find out how to track your macros, first read our handy beginner's guide. When you're done, come back to this page to find out what items you'll need to make sure you're not overloading or missing out on carbs, fats, and protein.