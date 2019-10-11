The 7 Best Carbs to Build Muscle

Carbohydrates get a very bad rap in the fitness world. But there's an important place for carbs in your diet, especially if you're looking to pack on serious mass.

We have compiled this list of seven great high-carb foods that bodybuilders—especially hardgainers—can use to enhance muscle recovery and pack on muscle mass. Keep in mind, these foods are best for bulking and aren't considered to be foundational carbohydrates for precontest bodybuilders or those trying to rip up, so time your carb intake wisely.