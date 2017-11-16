Diet and Exercise Tricks to Look Leaner in 3 Days

Lumina Images / Getty

To change the way you look, you need to focus on your midsection, says David Sandoval. Sandoval is a self-proclaimed “wedding miracle maker” who works with brides, celebrities, and beauty queens to help get their bodies red carpet-ready. “Most people want their waist to look smaller because it makes the chest look bigger, and everyone wants that.”

So how do you whittle your waistline? Sandoval suggests that you focus on food choices. He suggests eating small meals that consist of 5oz or less of protein and plenty of green leafy “salad” vegetables. He also suggests that you reduce your sodium intake and avoid eating after 6 p.m.

Many celebs also reduce their intake of foods that make them look and feel bloated. Gassy foods like broccoli, cauliflower, cucumbers, and even peppers might cause your belly to bubble. Of course, these foods can be a healthy part of your regular diet, but you might want to take them off the table for a few days when you’re trying to lean out.