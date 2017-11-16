Diet and Exercise Tricks to Look Leaner in 3 Days

Features

3 Days to a Leaner Look

We all know that getting a great physique takes months of training and dedication. But what if you don’t have months to get a leaner, fitter body? What if you need to look great in just a few days?

Believe it or not, you can change the way you look and feel in two to three days. So if you have a hot date, an important meeting or a special night on the town, use these sneaky tricks to slim down, tighten up, and feel better about the way you look.

1. Focus on Your Waistline

To change the way you look, you need to focus on your midsection, says David Sandoval. Sandoval is a self-proclaimed “wedding miracle maker” who works with brides, celebrities, and beauty queens to help get their bodies red carpet-ready. “Most people want their waist to look smaller because it makes the chest look bigger, and everyone wants that.”

So how do you whittle your waistline? Sandoval suggests that you focus on food choices. He suggests eating small meals that consist of 5oz or less of protein and plenty of green leafy “salad” vegetables. He also suggests that you reduce your sodium intake and avoid eating after 6 p.m.

Many celebs also reduce their intake of foods that make them look and feel bloated. Gassy foods like broccoli, cauliflower, cucumbers, and even peppers might cause your belly to bubble. Of course, these foods can be a healthy part of your regular diet, but you might want to take them off the table for a few days when you’re trying to lean out.

2. Switch It Up in the Gym

So which workouts provide instant results? “If you want to change your body in 2-3 days, do something you haven’t done before and keep changing the routine,” says Darla Leal. Leal is Master Fitness Trainer, a former fitness competitor, and the Sports Nutrition Expert at About.com.  She says that the key to short-term fitness is muscle confusion.

“Mixing up the fitness routine and causing muscle confusion is essential for continued challenge and change,” she says. Leal offers four ways to mix things up for a better body. Choose one or two workout options that are different than what you normally do at the gym.

  • Blast through a HIIT workout to push cardio limits, burn fat, and build muscle more efficiently.
  • Increase your lifting loads to provide more muscle definition. “Don’t fear the weights!” says Leal.
  • Complete a weight-training workout with higher reps and lighter weights. “These routines can also boost the fitness threshold and provide a burn like no other.”
  • Do a hard bodyweight workout that includes military style pushups, pullups, deep squats, and crunches with a one-minute interval between sets.

While it might be hard to exercise while you’re also changing your diet, it’s important to keep the exercise habit on track. “Adding in a workout will not only reduce stress,” says Leal, “but also increase your metabolism to burn calories more efficiently during the day.”

3. Make Some Long-term Changes

If you’re really serious about changing your body in less than three days, you’ll have to add a few lifestyle changes to the modifications you make to your diet and workout routine. The most important habit to address is hydration.

“When I want to look and feel thinner, my water intake is on the higher end of one gallon per day, says Leal. And Sandoval agrees. He also adds that getting at least two nights of good sleep is essential.

And lastly, it’s important to keep expectations in check. A three-day makeover will deliver real results, but it’s not the key to lasting fitness. It can, however, be the springboard to a longer commitment. Leal says, “The combination of positive mental game, eating right, and exercise can change your body in 2-3 days and lead to a lifestyle of health.”

