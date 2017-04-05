Edgar Artiga

The Beginner Barbell Circuit for Blasting Fat

Sculpt leaner muscles with this four-move, beginner-friendly barbell circuit.

If you've never trained with a barbell, it can be intimidating. And for good reason—you can injure yourself if you perform many barbell exercises incorrectly. If you want to get into barbell training with the added bonus of obliterating fat, we have the perfect four-move workout for you. This circuit uses a variety of pushing and pulling movements to take your body through its full range of motion. You want to make sure to focus on technique and form while doing the exercises to reap the full benefits. 

How it works

Complete each circuit, doing 12 to 15 reps of the exercises in the order given. Recover 30 seconds between each exercise and rest two minutes between circuits. 

1. Deadlift with Bentover Row

WORKS: UPPER BACK, CORE, GLUTES, HAMSTRINGS

  • Stand holding a barbell in an overhand grip in front of thighs with feet about hip-distance apart.
  • Hinging forward from the hips, bend knees as you lower barbell to floor, pushing glutes behind you. Keep bar directly below shoulders and close to shins, back flat, and abs engaged.
  • From this position, pull bar toward hips, bending elbows behind you. Keep head in line with spine and abs engaged throughout the movement.
  • Straighten arms and return to starting position, standing tall with weight in front of thighs. Repeat; do 12 reps. 
2. Hip Thrust

WORKS: HIPS, GLUTES

  • Sit on floor with upper back leaning against a flat bench. Place barbell on floor over hips, feet slightly wider than hip-distance apart, hands lightly holding the bar in an overhand grip.
  • Pushing through heels, thrust hips up until thighs are parallel with floor, forming one line from shoulders to knees.
  • Lower hips back toward floor without sitting and repeat. Do 12 reps.
3. Landmine Double-Arm Press

WORKS: CHEST, SHOULDERS

  • Stand with one end of barbell in land mine attachment or secured on floor; hold opposite end in both hands in front of chest, elbows close to body.
  • Powerfully press bar up toward ceiling with both hands, keeping body weight centered and abs engaged. Reverse the movement, lowering weight toward torso and repeat. Do 12 reps. 
4. Figure Eight with Weight Plate

WORKS: CORE

  • Stand with feet hip-distance apart holding weight plate in front of chest with arms extended.
  • Move the plate in a figure-eight pattern in front of body, keeping arms extended and lower body in place. Move fluidly, keeping abs engaged and hips square. Do 12 reps; reverse movement and repeat. 
