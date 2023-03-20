28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.
Most of us who’ve tried the regular hard-style single kettlebell swing is a great, low-impact, high-intensity exercise that improves grip strength and power and helps make your glutes pop. But to double the fun and the difficulty level of the movement, the double kettlebell swing provide a unique challenge.
Double-arm swings with one kettlebell are a fundamental movement that forms the basis of many other KB exercises and are arguably one of the most important kettlebell exercises anyone can do. But there is one way to double this swing fun—yes, the double kettlebell swing.
With the double kettlebell swing, you’ll lift more weight, leading to higher-intensity cardiovascular training and increased grip strength, and you’ll reduce any strength imbalances between sides. Here we’ll go into everything double kettlebell swing for you to get the best out of this great strength and conditioning exercise.
Ready to get your swing on? Then let’s go.
A simple explanation is that the double kettlebell swing is a swing with two kettlebells, which is similar to the regular kettlebell but with minor changes. First, your stance is wider to swing kettlebells between your legs pain-free because the alternative is unpleasant. Think sumo squat stance with your toes pointed forward. Second, to swing the two kettlebells between your legs without taking anything out, you grip them with a neutral grip.
Some may prefer the overhand grip, but you must get wider in your stance. IMO, this is a matter of personal preference. But if you have never performed the double kettlebell swing, start with a neutral grip.
The double kettlebell swing is predominantly a lower-body movement, but to make this happen with good form, a few upper-body muscles are involved too. Here are the primary muscles trained by the double kettlebell swing.
Lower Body
Upper Body
Double kettlebell swings are extremely brutal and will have you swearing and sweating profusely. But as hard as they are, double kettlebell swings have many benefits, which are listed below.
Let’s assume you know how to swing one kettlebell with two hands with good form because that is a whole other article that has been done a fair bit.
If you’re beginning your swing journey, master this swing before moving on to the double kettlebell swing. A good hip hinge (not a squatty hinge), finishing with your glutes and not the lower back, and using your hips and not your shoulder to raise the kettlebell all apply here. Double kettlebell swings require a few adjustments to perform with good form.
Use double kettlebell swings like you would the regular kettlebell swing.
It can be programmed for power to prime you to lift heavy. For instance, performing a couple of sets of 8 reps after your warm-up with prime you for the heavy deadlifts in your program. Or you can program it in the strength part of your program as an accessory exercise. Pairing it with an exercise that doesn’t require much grip strength is best. For example
1A. Double Kettlebell Swings: 12-15 reps
1B. Unilateral Floor Press: 8-15 reps per side
If you are game, double kettlebell swings can be used as a finisher at the end of your training or as a standalone workout between strength days to improve your conditioning. Here are a few examples.
Instructions: The kettlebells stay in your hands until you have finished the tri-set. Rest two minutes between the tri-set and repeat for two to five rounds.
1A. Double-arm Kettlebell Swing: 6-12 reps
1B. Double Kettlebell Clean: 6-12 reps
1C. Double Kettlebell snatch: 6-12 reps
1A. Double kettlebell swing: 6-12 reps
1B. Double kettlebell snatch: 6-12 reps
1C. Double Overhead Kettlebell Carry: 20-40 yards
1A. Double Kettlebell Swing: 6-12 reps
1B. Double Kettlebell Front Squat: 6-12 reps
1C. Alternating Overhead Press: 6-12 reps both sides
Once you feel you have the double kettlebell swings down and want to challenge yourself further, take these variations out for a swing.