Following the last two years of uncertainty, thanks to a myriad COVID restrictions, the summer of 2022 has mercifully turned out to be a great one for athletics. From the World Athletics Championships this past July in Eugene, Oregon to the Commonwealth Games in August, we’ve had a blast and, as the athletics season continues, you may be inspired to take up some of the featured sports yourself. Fortunately, Born Barikor, the man that brought us his Wimbledon inspired workout last year, has created a varied workout to support a wide range of sporting goals.

Shortly before the onset of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Born Barikor set about creating an inspiring workout, in association with Lucozade Sport. As the video shows, Barikor, who is a former high jumper from London and a huge advocate for providing free exercising spaces for all with his “Our Parks” initiative, gets stuck into 19 sports inspired moves. The Commonwealth Games certainly delivered some thrilling action, with Tobi Amusan setting a new event record in the Women’s 100m Hurdles by completing the track in 12.12 seconds, and 23-year-old Para-athlete, Goodness Chiemerie Nwachukwu’s breaking her own discuss world record twice in 2 throws by hitting 34.84m and then 36.56m. And now you can work towards smashing some of your own PR’s.

Each movement in this workout has been formulated to aid with strength, stamina and mobility. For example, the “standing jump with shuttle” is great for building strength and explosive power for sports such as football or rugby, while the forward lunges and side to side movents are perfect for improving your tennis or badminton game. And the best part? There’s hardly any equipment required. Just find a nice open space, bring a mat and a jump rope, and make sure to stay hydrated.

You can modify the workout too. Simply choose which workout you would like to try, or go for all 3 in one go. To tweak the circuit from beginner to advanced, you can also adjust the rest periods. Start with 30 seconds on, and 30 seconds rest after each move, then adjust the working and rest periods to suit your own level of fitness.

Born Barikor’s Commonwealth Games Workout 1

Start with 30 seconds on, and 30 seconds rest after each move

200m bend high knees (athletics)

Wicket keeper squats (cricket, baseball)

Squat jump blocks (basketball)

Side lunge (judo)

Side to side with block (netball)

Side to side with returns (table tennis)

Fast feet with guard (hockey)

Walking calf raises (aquatics)

Standing jump with shuttle (rugby, football)

Born Barikor’s Commonwealth Games Workout 2

Start with 30 seconds on, and 30 seconds rest after each move

One-twos (boxing)

Forward lunge (squash)

Lateral jump with block (beach volleyball)

Push ups (weight lifting)

Leg raises (gymnastics)

Born Barikor’s Commonwealth Games Workout 3

Start with 30 seconds on, and 30 seconds rest after each move