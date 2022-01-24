As the winter drags on, it’s easy to lose sight of your goals. If it has happened to you, you’re not alone. However, before things get too out of hand, it’s important to reevaluate your routine to see how you can tweak it to better suit your needs. One of the best ways to do that is to learn how other folks structure their regimens.

Our friend Erik Bartell (@realerikbartell), a military veteran, entrepreneur, and host of live workouts on M&F’s IG, caught up with influencer Demi Bagby (@demibagby) to pick her brain regarding her a.m. routine.

Too lazy to watch? No problem. Here’s a recap:

Bagby’s morning starts with a walk with her dog. This helps her clear her head and think about what she needs to knock out later in the day. She’s onto something, too: research has shown that walking a minimum of 15 minutes a few days per week can improve mood, boost creativity, and increase energy — even when it’s cold outside.

Then it’s time to get to work.

First, she pounds an Echelon energy drink (it has 300mg of caffeine as well as L-theanine, arginine, citrulline, fiber, isomaltulose, beta-alanine). Then she tears through Muay Thai training.

Post-workout, Demi Bagby — founder of the chalk-alternative grip enhancer, Rep Wax — tackles work emails and films content.

Then it’s back to the gym for another training session.

If you’re looking for a few more a.m. energy tips, here are some other options:

Slug a glass of water first thing in the morning.

Track your sleep and identify areas that can be improved via a smartwatch or tracker (i.e. Oura Ring ).

Reevaluate your stress-management techniques; stress is a common cause of fatigue.

Exercise first thing to release endorphins.