Whether you’re a fitness rookie or a seasoned gym veteran, building big biceps are a priority. That’s why if you need advice on how to build them, you should go to someone that knows and shows. There is no one better to ask then Sleeveless co-host and M&F cover model Frank Sepe.

Basic Tips For Big Biceps

If you’re looking for some super advanced secret movement that only insiders know, you’re in for a shock. Sepe relies on the basics, and that’s because they work.

“You should either start with barbell curls or dumbbell curls,” Sepe said. “I’m going to start with dumbbell curls as my first exercise.”

Sepe is also an advocate for good form. While momentum can occasionally have its place, it shouldn’t be the norm.

“Don’t use body momentum. Keep your elbows tucked in, and squeeze to contract the muscle at the top,” said Sepe. “Even if you have to cut the weight in half.”

He followed that exercise with preacher curls, which Sepe called one of his favorite exercises. Even though Sepe has been highly involved in the fitness industry for multiple decades, he doesn’t see the need to reinvent the wheel.

“You don’t need these fancy, crazy moves that people are doing now,” he said.

After four working sets there, he went back to the dumbbell rack, this time to focus on the brachialis and forearms with hammer curls.

“We’re going to get four sets of 12-15 reps here with about 30 seconds rest in between,” he says. “Get that squeeze.”

Sepe finished the workout with concentration curls. Whether you do this workout after back or with triceps, the pump will be real and the gains will last for a long time to come. Take this workout for a spin, and let Sepe know how it goes by following him on Instagram @frank_sepe.

Frank Sepe’s Big Biceps Workout