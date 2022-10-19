When you want to improve the way you look, move, training efficiency, and the ability to lift more weight, supersets are the bomb. You can pair almost any exercise together to build muscle, lose fat or bring up a lagging body part. You’ll do more work in less time and hit the showers early while the gym bunnies are busy taking their Instagram selfies. Who’s got time for Instagram anyway when seeking a muscle pump? The bottom line is that if supersets are not part of your workout program, you’re missing out on gains.

Here is the lowdown on supersets, why they should be a regular part of your workout, and four superset types to take your training to the next level. Ready to get better? Then let’s go.

WHAT ARE SUPERSETS?

Supersets are when you perform two exercises back to back, followed by a short rest. This effectively doubles the amount of work you do while improving your training efficiency. Because you’ll keep the same recovery periods between exercises in a superset as when you do straight sets.

In a program, supersets often look like this:

1A. Bench Press 8-12 reps

1B. Chin Ups 8-12 reps

Rest 60-90 seconds and repeat 3-4 times

ADVANTAGES OF SUPERSETS

Increase the efficiency of your workout because you’re reducing the rest periods between exercises. Making sure you have all the equipment you need beforehand works best.

Reducing your rest periods between exercises will increase the intensity of your training, and this leads to better results.

Increased muscle building and fat loss potential because the shorter rest periods and back-to-back muscle contractions in supersets can help promote an additional stimulus for muscle growth.

Increased fat loss because of the reasons above when you use supersets in combination with a caloric deficit.

4 SUPERSETS FOR STRENGTH AND MUSCLE

The types of supersets you use depend on your goals and whether you’re a beginner or advanced trainee, how much time you must train, or how much pain you’re willing to stand in the name of gains.

Here are four superset types for better mirror flex times. You’ll be thanking me later (or not).