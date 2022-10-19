28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
When you want to improve the way you look, move, training efficiency, and the ability to lift more weight, supersets are the bomb. You can pair almost any exercise together to build muscle, lose fat or bring up a lagging body part. You’ll do more work in less time and hit the showers early while the gym bunnies are busy taking their Instagram selfies. Who’s got time for Instagram anyway when seeking a muscle pump? The bottom line is that if supersets are not part of your workout program, you’re missing out on gains.
Here is the lowdown on supersets, why they should be a regular part of your workout, and four superset types to take your training to the next level. Ready to get better? Then let’s go.
Supersets are when you perform two exercises back to back, followed by a short rest. This effectively doubles the amount of work you do while improving your training efficiency. Because you’ll keep the same recovery periods between exercises in a superset as when you do straight sets.
In a program, supersets often look like this:
The types of supersets you use depend on your goals and whether you’re a beginner or advanced trainee, how much time you must train, or how much pain you’re willing to stand in the name of gains.
Here are four superset types for better mirror flex times. You’ll be thanking me later (or not).