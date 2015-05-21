10 Tips for Endurance Training

Many endurance athletes will start their workout with a quick jog or light pedal on the bike. But, the body needs more than that to properly prepare for a tough road race or hard training run.
Instead, perform various dynamic stretches and body weight drills, such as squats, lunges, push-ups, jumping jacks and dynamic planks. Studies have shown that by performing a proper dynamic warm-up, you improve mobility, reduce the risk of injury and stimulate the nervous system to improve movement.
SEE ALSO: The Ultimate Warmup Routine