Get the March 2020 Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness'

The March 2020 edition of Muscle & Fitness has all the workout and nutrition tips you need to start losing all that winter fat.

Most men start thinking of retirement as they near 50, but 48-year-old Mark Wahlberg is not your average man—he’s even busier than ever. The Bostonian spoke to us about how F45 Training has transformed his physique and why he decided to invest in the business, his upcoming Netflix movie Spenser Confidential, and more.

Plus, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya chats wth us about fighting and anime, the "World’s Strongest Gay" Rob Kearney discusses some pressing matters, and C.T. Fletcher still has one more motherf****ng set left in him.

In our Train section, we debate which move is best for your next pull day, show you how to imitate a Viking press at your gym, and one of our editors explains why he was called “the deadlift guy.”

Because abs are made in the kitchen, our Eat section is filled with recipes to keep you energized and lean out for summer. We also find out whether you should go for Guinness or Jameson on St. Patrick’s Day and dissect the ingredients in the Beyond Burger.

Kolohe Primeau breaks down his Golden Ratio workout; we show you how to put your exercise balls to the wall for maximum gains; and flow expert Eric Leija shows you five workouts for more muscle, stability, and mobility.

And since Muscle & Fitness includes FLEX, you’ll also get the latest bodybuilding news, as well as more advanced workout and nutrition tips. Roelly Winklaar breaks down his s-pec-tacular workout; strength icon Stan Efferding details his Vertical Diet; and we ask IFBB Pro League athletes what’s on their workout playlist.

Pick up the March edition for all this and more! Whatever your fitness goals are, we’ve got all the tips you need right here in Muscle & Fitness and FLEX.