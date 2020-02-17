Eugene Onischenko / Shutterstock

5 Alternative Moves to Bench Pressing for Athletes

Try these bench press variations for your particular sport to reap serious benefits.

Over the years, the bench press has become a controversial go-to fitness barometer for gauging strength and stamina among a wide range of athletes. At the NFL Combine, prospective players are tasked with lifting 225 pounds for as many reps as possible and NBA draftees are tested on their 1-rep max.

The old-school thinking is that players who can bench more will be stronger and faster in their respective sport. But is that true? At the 2007 NBA Combine, Kevin Durant failed to bench press 185 even once, but he's had a pretty good career despite that— he's a two-time NBA champion, two-time NBA finals MVP, one-time regular season MVP, and 10-time NBA All Star. 

Former Eastern Kentucky defensive tackle Justin Ernest holds the NFL Combine bench record at 51 reps, and yet he went undrafted and played only one season in the NFL. All that benching for nothing. 

Durant and John Cena have called for the bench press to be eliminated from both the NBA and NFL combines due to the simple fact that, while great at blowing up your chest, it's not a great way to determine how good of an athlete someone will be. Because most of us have different athletic interests and strength goals, there's a variety of alternatives that may be better suited for certain athletes.

Here are five pressing alternatives to use in place of the standard bench press and when, where, and why they would be more appropriate than your traditional bench press.

Arched Barbell Bench Press

Why: To maximize strength and total number of repetitions performed

Target Athlete: Football Player

Key Benefit: To minimize range of motion and maximize horizontal pressing strength

How To Do It:

  1. Lay back on the bench. Place your feet on the edge of the bench, then lift your hips. 
  2. Flatten your neck into the bench and squeeze your shoulder blades together. Grip the bar with your index finger on the first line on the bar (this may differ between lifters, but start here and see where you’re the strongest). 
  3. Lower one foot slightly under the bench followed by the other. Push your feet into the ground as if to push yourself further under the bench but don’t actually move your body. 
  4. Keep your chest up and quads engaged. Unrack the bar without letting your shoulder blades move. Lower the bar just below your sternum, touch your upper stomach, then press the bar up. Keep the bar in line with your lower chest at the top of the press, and just below your sternum at the bottom. 
  5. Keep your leg drive going throughout the entirety of the set. Lower the bar with a 1.5-second count, touch the chest for 0.5-seconds, then press up with a 1-second count. Don’t pause and go right into the next rep.

Recommended Sets & Reps: 5 sets of 5 reps

Flat-back Bench Press

Why: To maximize pec and triceps hypertrophy

Target Athlete: Bodybuilder

Key Benefit: To maximize tension and range of motion of the pecs during the barbell bench press

How To Do It:

  1. Place your feet flat on the bench as you lie on your back. Grip the bar slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and ensure the bar sits on the fat part of your palm. Your wrists shouldn’t be too extended. 
  2. Unrack the bar and bring the bar over your chest with your elbows locked. Lower the bar toward your chest as you slightly tuck your elbows towards your sides. The angle at the armpit should be less than 90 degrees (70 degrees would be optimal). 
  3. Touch the bar gently on your ribs around nipple line, then press up. Do not lock your elbows at the top. Lower the bar with a 4-second eccentric, touch your chest for 0.5-seconds then press up with a 1-second concentric. 
  4. Don’t pause and go right into the next rep.

Recommended Sets & Reps: 4 sets of 8 reps

Split-stance Single-arm Cable Chest Press

Why: To challenge the anti-rotation function of the core while challenging lateral hip stability

Target Athlete: Sprint and Distance Runner

Key Benefits: Improve upper-body strength while targeting core and hip stability

How To Do It: 

  1. Set up an adjustable cable machine to chest height with a single-grip handle attachment. 
  2. Grab the handle with your right hand and face away from the machine. Stand with your left foot flat in front and your right foot behind with your big toe bent. Squeeze your right glute and soften your knees. 
  3. Brace your abs and press the handle forward as if doing a single arm dumbbell bench press. Keep your body still and gently lock your elbow. Return the handle to your side and go into the next rep. Complete sets on both sides. 
  4. Press and return the handle with a 1-second count each way. You don’t have to pause at either the start or middle of the rep. 

Recommended Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 15 reps per side

Single-arm Pushup

Why: To challenge the anti-rotation function of the core while developing upper body pushing strength and scapular stability

Target Athlete: MMA Fighter

Key Benefits: This closed-chain upper-body press exercise will greatly challenge your core and shoulder stability

How To Do It:

  1. Kneel and place your right hand on the ground. Go on your toes and hold your left thigh with your left hand. 
  2. Brace your abs and form a straight line from the top of your head to your heals. Make sure your legs are wide to create a stable base. 
  3. Tuck your elbow toward your side and lower yourself flat to the ground. Keep your abs and quads tight. Go as low as you can, then press up. 
  4. Try not to let your body twist throughout the set. 
  5. Don’t worry about your tempo with this exercise. Just perform controlled up and down phases for each rep.

Recommended Sets & Reps: 4 sets of 6-8 reps per side

Single Arm Medicine Ball Rotation Chest Press Throw

Why: To develop the rotary strength capability while developing coordination between the hips, core and upper body

Target Athlete: Baseball Pitcher or Golfer

Key Benefits: This ballistic exercise allows the body to develop power from the legs and connect it through coordinated muscle actions to the upper body.

How To Do It:

  1. Stand perpendicular to a brick wall holding a medicine ball in your right hand. Start light (even a 10-pound medicine ball will do). 
  2. Turn your body away from the wall and load your rear leg and hip. 
  3. Turn toward the wall explosively while you transfer your weight toward your front leg while rotating strongly through your hips. 
  4. Transfer the force through your hips and core into your right arm and strong press the ball toward the ball. 
  5. Be prepared to catch the ball to repeat the repetition. The goal here is to be as explosive as possible.

