Flex Lewis's Olympia Jedi Back and Chest Workout

Flex Lewis’s open Olympia mission began in earnest in early December after he returned from a trip overseas with his family. According to his trainer, Neil “Yoda” Hill, the seven-time 212 Olympia champion didn’t miss a beat.

“The time off didn’t affect him,” Hill says. “Sometimes I wonder how it’s actually humanly possible that he maintains his level of muscularity.”

The first step in the training process is getting the neural pathways and muscle memory in working harmony. “We take the first two to three weeks getting his brain trained into movement patterns, then we increase poundage and turn things up,” Hill explains.

From there, they increase volume and weight, making adjustments along the way. The body-part workouts are carefully calibrated, emphasizing controlled eccentric movements and high reps.

For nutrition, Hill doesn’t believe in overthinking dietary strategies. He recommends applying commonsense macronutrient portions over six or seven meals a day. Hill advocates high-quality fare, preferably organic, while avoiding processed and artificial foods.

The charts here show the workouts Lewis is currently doing for chest and back as he builds himself up for the 2020 Mr. O.