Flex Lewis's Olympia Jedi Back and Chest Workout

The back and chest training regimen that Flex Lewis is using to get ready for the 2020 Olympia main stage.

Flex Lewis Machine Flat Bench Pres
Flex Lewis’s open Olympia mission began in earnest in early December after he returned from a trip overseas with his family. According to his trainer, Neil “Yoda” Hill, the seven-time 212 Olympia champion didn’t miss a beat.

“The time off didn’t affect him,” Hill says. “Sometimes I wonder how it’s actually humanly possible that he maintains his level of muscularity.”

The first step in the training process is getting the neural pathways and muscle memory in working harmony. “We take the first two to three weeks getting his brain trained into movement patterns, then we increase poundage and turn things up,” Hill explains.

From there, they increase volume and weight, making adjustments along the way. The body-part workouts are carefully calibrated, emphasizing controlled eccentric movements and high reps.

For nutrition, Hill doesn’t believe in overthinking dietary strategies. He recommends applying commonsense macronutrient portions over six or seven meals a day. Hill advocates high-quality fare, preferably organic, while avoiding processed and artificial foods.

The charts here show the workouts Lewis is currently doing for chest and back as he builds himself up for the 2020 Mr. O.

Chest All working sets require 3-second eccentric portions for each rep.

Exercise Warmup

Cable Crossover You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, D-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Crossover thumbnail
4 sets
14-18 reps
90 sec. rest
Do a warmup with 4 sets of cable crossovers before starting the working sets of cable crossovers.

Exercise 1

Cable Crossover You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, D-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Crossover thumbnail
4 sets
14-18 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 2

Machine Press How to
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
14-18 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 3

Incline Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
4 sets
14-18 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 4

Incline Dumbbell Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Press thumbnail
3 sets
14-18 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 5

Dumbbell Floor Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Floor Press thumbnail
4 sets
14-18 reps
90 sec. rest

Back All working sets require 3-second eccentric portions for each rep.

Exercise Warmup

Close-Grip Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Straight Bar Attachment, Bench How to
Close-Grip Lat Pulldown thumbnail
4 sets
12-16 reps
90 sec. rest
Do a warmup with 4 sets of close-grip pulldowns before starting the working sets of close-grip pulldowns.

Exercise 1

Close-Grip Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Straight Bar Attachment, Bench How to
Close-Grip Lat Pulldown thumbnail
3 sets
12-16 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 2

Seated Cable Row You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
Seated Cable Row thumbnail
3 sets
12-16 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 3

Neutral-Grip Pulldown You'll need: V-Handle Attachment How to
Neutral-Grip Pulldown thumbnail
3 sets
12-16 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 4

T-Bar Row You'll need: Barbell, V-Handle Attachment How to
T-Bar Row thumbnail
3 sets
12-16 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 5

Low Seated Row How to
Flex Lewis Low Seated Machine Row thumbnail
3 sets
12-16 reps
90 sec. rest
