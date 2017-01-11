Our Top 20 Workouts of All Time

Exercise has far reaching benefits. Want to get lean? Get stronger? Boost your mood? Spice things up in the bedroom? There's a workout for that.

Whether you're just getting started or you're tired of your old routine, there are thousands of training programs out there for you. These are 20 of our, and our readers', all-time favorites from the pages of Muscle & Fitness Hers. Revisit an old favorite or try something new—no matter what, you'll leave sweaty, exhausted, sore, and feeling amazing.