Our Top 20 Workouts of All Time

Helen Sushitskaya / Shutterstock

Exercise has far reaching benefits. Want to get lean? Get stronger? Boost your mood? Spice things up in the bedroom? There's a workout for that. 

Whether you're just getting started or you're tired of your old routine, there are thousands of training programs out there for you. These are 20 of our, and our readers', all-time favorites from the pages of Muscle & Fitness Hers. Revisit an old favorite or try something new—no matter what, you'll leave sweaty, exhausted, sore, and feeling amazing. 

1 of 20
jmsilva / Getty
12 Weeks to a Carved Out Core

Our 12 Weeks to a Carved Out Core program provides a well-rounded workout plan that will give you a lean physique and a shredded core.

 

2 of 20
Studio 72 / Shutterstock
5 Best Exercises for Women

If you’re looking to start getting into shape but not sure where to start, this article is for you. We give you five of the best exercises for women to help you get in shape and build muscle.

3 of 20
PeopleImages / Getty
6 Best Exercises for an OMG Orgasm

If you needed more of an incentive to get to the gym, it turns out the right workout can help you have better orgasms. In the 6 Best Exercises for an OMG Orgasm workout, we give you specific exercises that will help you have out-of-this-world orgasms. 

4 of 20
Rocksweeper / Shutterstock
10 Moves to Target Your Lower Abs

When you’re doing ab workouts but not quite hitting that pesky lower abdominal region, our 10 Moves to Target Your Lower Abs workout can come in handy to help you lose the belly pooch and get a carved V-shape. Incorporate these moves into your fitness program, and you’ll see results when paired with the right diet plan. 

5 of 20
Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock
6 Steamy Sex Positions That Double as Workouts

Get the best of both worlds with our 6 Steamy Sex Positions workout. It takes the phrase "partner workout" to the next level.

6 of 20
Jay Sullivan / M+F Magazine
The Ultimate Glute Workout

Everyone loves a good butt workout, and our 10 Best Butt Exercises gallery puts together some great exercises that will kick your ass (pun intended) into shape.

 

7 of 20
Cavan Images / Getty
15 Great Glute Exercises

Try these 15 great glute exercises to firm up your backside, including bodyweight exercises you can do at home.

8 of 20
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
Emily Skye's Bikini Boot Camp Workout

Expert trainer Emily Skye’s Bikini Boot Camp Workout provides various exercises that will burn fat and build muscle so you can look swimsuit-ready all year long. Don’t believe us? Try it for yourself.

9 of 20
John Fedele / Getty
15 Reasons You're Not Getting Results

Not seeing results after weeks of training hard can be incredibly frustrating, and in this article, personal trainer Pauline Nordin breaks down 15 reasons why may not be seeing the results you want.

10 of 20
bezikus / Shutterstock
20 Rules for Staying Fit, Strong, and Ripped

Some rules might be meant to be broken, but these 20 Rules for Staying Fit, Strong, and Ripped certainly shouldn’t be. Fighter Diet author and trainer, Pauline Nordin gives us a set of principles that can help you stay strong, healthy, and happy. 

11 of 20
James Michelfelder and Therese Sommerseth
5 Plyometric Workouts for Rapid Weight Loss

Our 5 Plyometric Exercises for Weight Loss workout is an intense and sure-fire way to help you shed points and kick your metabolism into high gear.

12 of 20
Bob Croslin
Erin Stern's Ultimate Leg Day

If you can’t trust a Ms. Fitness Olympia winner to have a great workout plan, whom can you trust? By the time you finish Erin Stern’s Ultimate Leg Day you’ll be on your way to well-sculpted legs and a lean, mean lower body.

13 of 20
Tom Corbett / M+F Magazine
The "Look Better in Leggings" Workout

Want to look great in leggings? Try these seven different exercises that will target every angle of your legs while working your core as well.

14 of 20
Cameron Spencer / Getty
12 Weeks to a Competition Body Training Plan

Prepping for a competition? This 12 Weeks to a Competition Body Training Plan is a great way to get ripped and lean so you'll feel confident and proud on stage when you compete.

15 of 20
Catalin Petolea / Shutterstock
The Transformation Workout Plan

Bombshell Fitness founder Shannon Dey provides a sample Transformation Workout Plan, which works great to build lean muscle from head to toe. Remember, you'll also need to follow a healthy diet and give your body time to change. 

16 of 20
Tom Corbett / M+F Magazine
The Secret to a Killer Core

We all want to know the “secrets” to getting a sexy, flat stomach. Luckily, our Secret to a Killer Core is pretty simple: Try various moves such as a side lunge with lateral raise, or a Bosu squat jump and hold. 

17 of 20
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
5 At-Home Exercises for Your Thighs

You don’t have to hit the gym in order to get in a great workout. That’s why our 5 At-Home Exercises for Your Thighs exercise routine can help you get tight, toned thighs without having to leave the comfort of your own home.

18 of 20
Jacob Lund / Shutterstock
The Ultimate 30-Day Ab Challenge

Who doesn’t want sleek and sexy six-pack abs? The Ultimate 30-Day Ab Challenge is a workout designed to give you an enviable midsection.

19 of 20
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
Hers Magazine Squat Challenge

If you hate squats but love a good challenge, then try the Hers Magazine Squat Challenge. We provide 30 of our favorite squat variations, so you'll never get bored while working your butt from every angle!

20 of 20
Payam / M+F Magazine
5 Moves to Sculpt Strong, Lean Legs

It can be difficult to choose from the long list of leg workouts, but our 5 Moves to Sculpt Strong, Lean Legs fitness routine gives you five effective moves to help you get the legs you want. 

