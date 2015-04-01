6 Ways Working Out Works Wonders for Your Sex Life

You can pop one of those little blue pills when the moment is right…or you can get a boost the natural way. When it comes to keeping the blood flowing freely to the parts that need it most during sex, exercise is hard to beat.
Good sex requires a good amount of physical effort. Running out of steam on your journey to the Promised Land is a sure way to kill the mood, and any future opportunities for a repeat performance.
Prolonging the experience prolongs the physical pleasure for all involved; the better shape you’re in, the longer you’ll be able to perform like a champ between the sheets.
3. Maximizes the Missionary
Sure, you might have a repertoire of go-to moves that require the ability to contort your body like a yoga master, but sooner or later you’re going to find yourself maneuvering into the missionary. And when you settle into that fun-time favorite, you’re going to need some upper-body strength to stay steady.
Arm, chest, and shoulder exercises such as pushups, dips, bench presses, and shoulder presses are all ideal for keeping your base strong and completing your “mission.”
4. Raises Your T Levels
A healthy level of testosterone makes for a healthy sex drive, so you want to make sure your body is producing an ample amount of this essential hormone to keep your desire and performance at optimal levels.
Ideally, when strength training to boost testosterone, it's best to increase the weight and decrease the rep count, and then focus on compound moves like squats, bentover rows, and bench presses.
5. Keeps You Flexible
Want to master the more challenging sexual positions like the double crab or crouching lotus?
If so, you better be flexible. Performing an exotic new position takes confidence, courage, and agility. Nail it, and you’re sure to score major points with your partner. Miss the dismount, and your pride won’t be the only thing injured when all is said and done.
The key to landing a perfect score in the sack is to make sure your body is well-equipped to handle the rigors of these unfamiliar movements.