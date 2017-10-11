Fotokvadrat / Shutterstock

Back Exercises

The 10 Best Bodyweight Exercises to Train Your Back

Give the pulldown machine a rest—and switch up your workouts with these bodyweight-only moves to build a stronger, healthier, and more injury-resistant back.

The modern epidemic of back problems comes from our sedentary culture. Put simply, we spend too much time sitting—and that locks up our hips, shortens our hamstrings, and creates a “chain of pain” throughout the body, leading to back problems for many.

To address back problems, it’s necessary to attack the entire core region, which is why we turn to moves that open the hips, lengthening and strengthening to put our bodies back in proper alignment.

So when we think of a bodyweight back workout, we’ll perform those moves that give us that desired V-shaped back. But we’ll also focus on preventative, or “pre-hab,” exercises that will keep us from developing back problems down the road.

You can use these 10 as a warmup, part of a core workout, or as a standalone circuit. If you do a circuit, do two sets of 10.

Pete Williams is a N.A.S.M.-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.

1. Cat/Cow

Why: This familiar two-part yoga move improves flexibility to the lumbar and cervical spine. It’s also an effective warmup before any back routine.

How: Start on all fours with hands beneath your shoulders and knees on the ground. Inhale, dropping your chest as you push your hips and shoulder blades back into cow position. Lift your chin and chest, and gaze forward. For cat, exhale as you draw your belly button to your spine and round your back toward the ceiling like a cat.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 of each move with 30 seconds rest between sets.

2. 90/90 Stretch

Why: This stretches the muscles of your middle and upper back, and counteracts the effects of sitting.

How: Lie on the ground on your left side with legs tucked into the torso at a 90° angle. Keep both arms straight, parallel to your knees. Keeping the knees together and on the ground, rotate your chest and right arm to the right, putting your back on the ground. Hold for two seconds and return to starting position.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps to each side with 30 seconds rest between sets.

3. Hand Walk

Why: Although this is a full-body move that lengthens your hamstrings and calves while stabilizing the shoulders, hand walks are also effective at lengthening your lower back muscles.

How: Stand with legs straight and hands on the floor. Walk your hands out. Keeping your legs straight, walk your feet back to your hands using short steps from your ankles.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 seconds rest between sets.

4. Backward Lunge With Twist

Why: This move provides all of the benefits of a lunge while also giving you a great back stretch.

How: With feet together, step back with your right leg into a lunge. Twist your torso over your left (front) leg while reaching your right hand to the sky. Push out of that position into the next lunge, and repeat the move on the other side.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 seconds rest between sets.

5. Floor Y

Why: Why ask Y? This move not only strengthens the back and shoulders, it counteracts the effects of sitting by pulling your shoulders back and down where they belong.

How: Lie facedown on the floor so that your back is flat. Squeeze your shoulder blades back and down, and lift your arms above your head to form a Y, rising off the floor. Keep your thumbs up.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 seconds rest between sets.

6. Pullips

Why: No other move makes you feel like you’re building that V-shaped back. You’re hitting the muscles of your upper back, along with the shoulders, biceps, forearms, and chest.

How: Grab the bar with an overhand grip. Hanging from the bar, pull your shoulder blades back and down to lift your body up and build momentum. Finish by pulling up with your arms. Make sure you’re not kicking your legs—they should be straight and pointing slightly forward as you pull yourself up.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (or as many as possible) with 30 seconds rest between sets.

7. Pushups

Why: Though more of a chest exercise, the pushup is an underrated back move. If executed properly, pushups challenge your stability and pull in the shoulder blades and lats.

How: You know the drill by now, but make sure that your shoulder blades are pulled into your body, rather than flaring outward. Lower yourself to within an inch off the ground, and explode back up.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 60 seconds rest between sets.

8. Sliding Leg Curl

Why: This move challenges your hamstrings, as well as your glutes and lower back.

How: Lie face-up on the floor with your arms at your sides, legs straight, and heels set up so they can slide. (Try paper plates on a rough surface, or while wearing socks on a smooth surface). Lift your hips off the ground, keeping a straight line from ankle to shoulders, and slide your heels toward your body. Return to the starting position.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 sec. rest between sets.

9. One-arm, One-leg Plank (aka “Bird Dog”)

Why: This move challenges you to keep your back flat and stabilized.

How: From a pushup position with forearms on the ground, push up off your elbows, supporting your weight on your elbows. Tuck your chin so that your head is in line with your body. Lift one arm and opposite leg; hold for two seconds. Switch limbs.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side) with 30 sec. rest between sets.

10. Half Locust

Why: This yoga move strengthens the erector spinae muscles, which run on both sides of the spine from the pelvis to the upper back.

How: Lie face-down on the ground with arms by your sides. Inhale, and lift your head and upper chest off the ground. Only lift a few inches, which should be enough to have everything above your breastbone in the air. Hold for two seconds, and return to starting position.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 sec. rest between sets.

