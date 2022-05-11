Dumbbell Floor Press

Raphael Konforti MS, trainer, educator, and senior director of fitness at YouFit Gyms.

Benefits: A very underrated part of developing a strong press is the amount of stability you can create. The more stable your base is, the less energy you lose when pressing, which means more force goes into the press. When on a bench it’s much easier to use your lower body to create stability whereas lying on the floor attacks it from a different angle and challenges you to engage your lats and glutes to provide stability. Since you can only perform the top half of your normal press, you’re going to improve your triceps and lockout strength.

The floor press is also a great exercise for anyone experiencing shoulder pain since the range of motion stresses the shoulder joint less. This allows you to push a lot of weight with a very low risk of injury. It’s a go-to when all the benches are taken or one or both shoulders are agitated

How to determine ROM: The great part about this exercise is you don’t need to fuss around with adjusting a squat rack or piece of equipment to get it perfect. You can drop down to the floor anywhere in the gym and the floor will serve as a perfect guide on how low to go. Press all the way up and stop just as your elbows touch the ground which will create a 90-degree angle in your elbow.

When should you incorporate these: If your shoulders are not thrilled at another day of pressing start your chest workout off with this exercise and load up the weight. If your shoulders, feel-good put this as your second or third exercise in a chest workout so you start with a full range of motion exercise. It’s also a perfect exercise to start an arm workout day with. Take a narrow grip or bring the elbows in to put more load on the triceps than the chest. Plus, since it’s a compound exercise you use a much heavier load than an isolation exercise like rope pressdowns.

What to be cautious of when doing these: This press engages less of the chest muscles since those are mostly working at the bottom range of a normal press. Also, if performing this with dumbbells in both hands you may need someone to pass you the dumbbells. If you’re going solo, then a single-arm dumbbell variation is best so you can easily get into position by rolling onto your back from a side-lying position.