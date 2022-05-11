28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.
Back in the 1800s, strongmen used a partial range of motion (ROM) exercises to impress the crowds with their feats of strength. Those old-school, strongman show-offs knew they could lift more weight, but the enthusiastic crowds didn’t know. Then partial range of motion exercises became all the rage in the ‘70s when power racks became commonplace in gyms because the racks allowed the lifter to start the bar at various heights. Ever since the disco decade, lifters have used partial ROM exercises as a method to bust through plateaus and build strength in specific ranges of motion.
Studies have shown that training sticking points in the concentric portion of the bench press may lead to greater increases in one rep strength.
These are exercises in which the range of motion (ROM) is limited, and this allows you to train a specific ROM to help bust through sticking/weak points and to improve strength at the lifter’s weakest point. Once you go back to the full ROM lift hopefully you can lift more weight with better form. Some common examples of partial ROM lifts are rack pulls, box squats, and block presses.
These experts share their favorite partial ROM exercises so you can get stronger and crush your current plateaus while staying injury-free for a longer period of time.