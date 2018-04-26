5 CrossFit Workouts to Train Your Lower Body

If you're ready to get extra thick—or even thicc—we have the lower-body CrossFit programming for you.

These workouts are designed to blast every muscle from your calves to your glutes, giving you the beefiest foundation possible. And because many of them built around timed intervals—as CrossFit WODs tend to be—you’ll be able to build muscle, burn fat, and increase your cardio ability at the same time.

These are our five favorite CrossFit workouts focused on building lower-body muscle.