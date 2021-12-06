All branches of the United States Armed Forces are united by a common bond — to serve and protect both domestic and abroad. While that mission will never change, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a friendly rivalry amongst themselves. One example of this is the annual Army-Navy football game. Both teams want to establish dominance in this game and earn bragging rights for the year to follow. The 2021 edition of this game is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Metlife Stadium.

Army veteran and M&F expert trainer Erik Bartell may be a bit biased when it comes to this game, but he still wants to help as many people as possible improve their fitness levels. It’s with that thought in mind that he recently shared a lower-body session on the M&F Instagram page that will only take you around 20 minutes to complete.

“We’re going to do one minute of high-intensity movement followed by one minute of strength training, focused on hypertrophy, and we’re going to rinse and repeat,” Bartell said at the beginning of the session. “We’re just going to get after it.”

Warmup

As he does with every workout, Bartell walks you through a brief warmup period. The goal is to increase the body temperature and prepare the body for the onslaught of work that lies ahead. Bartell performed reverse lunges, bodyweight squats, and jumping jacks. If you feel you need more movements to adequately prepare, take the time so you’re ready to go.

The Go-Army Workout

The only equipment you need for Bartell’s Go-Army workout is a pair of light to moderate dumbbells. Make sure you have space to move and water to drink as well. After each minute of work, you get 15 seconds to transition to the next movement.

The entire lower body will be targeted, but the main point of emphasis is the glutes. Bartell offers one last piece of advice about focusing on the muscles when you’re working. Don’t lock the weight out and pay attention to where you feel the tension.

“Keeping the weight on the muscle keeps the focus on the muscle.”

Watch the video below as you do this workout because Bartell offers specific instructions so you get as many benefits from doing this as possible. He also offers advanced options if a greater challenged is needed.

Go-Army Workout Exercise Duration Reverse Lunge 1 minute Goblet Squat 1 minute Knee to Squat Movement 1 minute Dumbbell Stiff-Legged Deadlift 1 minute Skater 1 minute Dumbbell Lunge Pulse 1 minute Dumbbell Lunge Pulses (opposite leg) 1 minute Hip Thrust 1 minute Weighted Hip Thrust 1 minute Airplanes 1 minute Dumbbell Sumo Squat 1 minute *Take a few minutes to perform a brief cool down once you finish the final movement of the session.

