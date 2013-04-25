Workout Routines

Pro Bodybuilder Routine for a More Sculpted and Muscular Physique

Physique competitor Lawrence Ballenger uses this intense one-week routine to fulfill his dreams of bodybuilding stardom.

Lawrence Ballenger's Pro Bodybuilder
Jeffrey Sygo/Courtesy Lawrence Ballenger
Duration 7 days
Exercises 6-9
As a 6', 170-lb teenager, Lawrence Ballenger wasn’t quite ready to take the bodybuilding world by storm, but the winds of change began to blow strong once he started reading about how to train, eat, and recover properly. With the wheels set in motion, it wasn’t long before the once-skinny kid from Waukegan, IL, was starting to look like a bona fide bodybuilder.

“When it comes to working out, I’m all business,” Ballenger says. “No screaming, showboating, or looking for attention. I do this for me, not the trophies.”

And while he may be laid back when  it comes to what others think, Ballenger admits that he maintains an elevated level of intensity and focus throughout every training session. He also places a high emphasis on diet and nutrition. “Yeah, we all want to get big, but not by pounding McDonald’s or other empty-calorie sources. Eating clean is definitely the way to go, which is why I steer toward complex carbs and lean proteins like fish, chicken breast, and sirloin steak.”

As Ballenger’s physique progresses, his goal is to obtain both his best physique and bodybuilding pro card, and to work with kids to help inspire them to reach for the stars while staying grounded in health  and fitness. 

Monday Legs

Exercise 1

Leg Extension
Leg Extension thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Back Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Back Squat thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest
(Do 1 extra set of 1–3 heavy reps)

Exercise 3

Leg Press How to
Leg Press thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest
(Do 1 extra set of 1–3 heavy reps)

Exercise 4

Barbell Hack Squat You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Hack Squat thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Single-leg Press How to
Single-leg Press thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Lying Hamstring Curl How to
Lying Hamstring Curl thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Tuesday Cardio & Back

Exercise 1

Sprint
4 Tips to Fast-tracking Your Fitness Gains thumbnail
1 sets
15 reps
-- rest
100-yard sprints (in the morning)

Exercise 2

General Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Pullup thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
Lat Pulldown thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Bentover Row
Bentover Row thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest
(Do 1 extra set of 1–3 heavy reps)

Exercise 5

Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest
(Do 1 extra set of 1–3 heavy reps)

Exercise 6

Seated Cable Row You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
Seated Cable Row thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
Lat Pulldown thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 8

Dumbbell Shrug You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Shrug thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Wednesday Chest

Exercise 1

Incline Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Incline Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest
(Do 1 extra set of 1–3 heavy reps)

Exercise 3

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Incline Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Pec Deck Flye How to
Pec Deck Flye thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

Hammer Strength Incline Press How to
Hammer Strength Barbell Curl thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 8

Decline Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Barbell How to
Decline Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Thursday Hamstrings & Calves

Exercise 1

Lying Leg Curl How to
Lying Hamstring Curl thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Romanian Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Romanian Deadlift thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Hack Squat
Mike O&#039; Hearn Doing A Hack Squat thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Sliding Hip Adduction You'll need: Sliding Discs How to
Sliding Hip Adduction thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Standing Hip Abduction You'll need: Chair How to
Standing Hip Abduction thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Standing Calf Raise You'll need: Box How to
Standing Calf Raise thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

Seated Calf Raise You'll need: Bench How to
Seated Calf Raise thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 8

Bodyweight Walking Lunge You'll need: No Equipment How to
Walking Lunge thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Friday Cardio & Shoulders

Exercise 1

Sprint
4 Tips to Fast-tracking Your Fitness Gains thumbnail
1 sets
3-5 miles reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Dumbbell Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lateral Raise thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Dumbbell Front Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Front Raise thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Barbell Upright Row You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Upright Row thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Arnold Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Arnold Press thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Barbell Shoulder Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Shoulder Press thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

Dumbbell Shrug You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Shrug thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Saturday Biceps & Triceps

Exercise 1

Barbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Barbell How to
bicep curl thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Weighted Dip You'll need: Ankle Weights, Dip Station How to
Weighted Dip thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Reverse Curl-Up You'll need: No Equipment How to
Reverse Curl-Up thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Triceps Pressdown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
Triceps Pressdown thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest
Use a reverse grip.

Exercise 5

EZ-Bar Preacher Curl You'll need: EZ-Bar, Preacher Bench How to
EZ-Bar Preacher Curl thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Skull Crusher You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Skull Crusher thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

Cable Pressdown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Pressdown thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 8

Standing Zottman Biceps Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Standing Zottman Biceps Curl thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 9

Single-Arm Dumbbell Overhead Triceps Extension You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Single-Arm Dumbbell Overhead Triceps Extension thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest
