10 Secret Moves for a Bigger and Better Physique

Kettlebell Power Swing

Why Do It: Swinging from a dead stop each rep forces your body to produce more power while using a heavier bell.

How To: Stand in front of a kettlebell and grab the handle with both hands. Swing it back between your legs and then drive hips forward to propel bell up to chest level. Lower it back to the floor, a few feet in front of you before starting your next rep.

Sets x Reps: 3-5 x 8-12