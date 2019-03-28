Chris Nicol / M+F Magazine

Workout Tips

10 Secret Moves for a Bigger and Better Physique

You never heard of these but you'll want to add them to your routine.

Get to know these 10 moves you’ve never heard of, then use them to build a bigger and better physique.

Kettlebell Power Swing

Why Do It: Swinging from a dead stop each rep forces your body to produce more power while using a heavier bell.

How To: Stand in front of a kettlebell and grab the handle with both hands. Swing it back between your legs and then drive hips forward to propel bell up to chest level. Lower it back to the floor, a few feet in front of you before starting your next rep.

Sets x Reps: 3-5 x 8-12

Alternating Dumbbell Glute Bridge Floor Presses

Why Do It: To up the challenge on your glutes and core to maintain a level glute bridge.

How To: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Hold a dumbbell in each hand above your shoulders. Do a bridge and squeeze your glutes. Lower one arm until your elbow pauses on the floor. Drive the weight up without moving your body. Alternate sides.

Sets x Reps: 3-4 x 8-12 each side

Side Plank Kettlebell Pick Up

Why Do It: To increase the challenge to the lateral core stabilizers.

How To: Step up in a regular side plank from the elbows and feet, but place a kettlebell in front of your chest. While in the up position, lift the kettlebell about two inches off of the ground and hold it there for two seconds. Maintain your hip and body position. Return the kettlebell to the ground and complete all reps. Then switch sides.

Sets x Reps: 2-3 x 12-16 each side

Birddog Row

Why Do It: This exercise is great for challenging your rotational resistance ability while training your upper back.

How To: Get on your hands and knees on a bench, with a dumbbell on the ground to the right of the bench. In this tabletop position, lift your left leg and extend it back. Squeeze your left glute and brace your abs to maintain level. Next, grab the dumbbell with your right arm. Keeping your body stable, perform a standard single arm dumbbell row. Ensure you remain tight and still throughout the row. Do all of the reps and then switch sides.

Sets x Reps: 2-3 x 12-15 each side

Suspension Trainer Biceps Curl to Single-Arm Negative

Why Do It: To increase the demand and to provide a unique challenge to the biceps during everyone’s favorite exercise.

How To: Hold the handles of a suspension trainer and lean back so the straps become tight. With your arms in front of your, keep your elbows high and then curl yourself up until the handles are near your ears. Hold the top of the curl for one second, then lower yourself back to the starting position slowly.

Sets x Reps: 3-4 x 8-12

Glute Bridge Skull Crusher

Why Do It: Hit your glutes and create a decline skull crusher, and therefore a deeper stretch for your triceps muscle, without a decline bench.

How To: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, while holding a dumbbell in each hand. Lift your hips and form a bridge. With the weights held above your shoulders and palms facing, lower the weights beside your head. Your elbows should be pointing up so you can fully stretch your triceps.

Sets x Reps: 3-4 x 12-16

Pushup Plank Lateral Dumbbell Drag

Why Do It: Take your front plank to the next level by adding a rotational challenge.

How To: Go on your hands and feet, as you would set up for a pushup, with a dumbbell just behind and to the side of your left hand. Form a straight line from your head to your ankles. Tuck your hips in and squeeze your glutes. Lift your right hand without moving your body and drag the dumbbell toward your right. Keep your body still, place your right hand down and then drag the weight back to your left.

Sets x Reps: 2-3 x 10-12

Band-Resisted Chinup

Why Do It: To increase the difficulty and strengthen the lat muscle activation at the top of the chin up.

How To: Place a heavy dumbbell underneath a pullup bar and wrap a thin looped band around the hand. Slip the other end around your shoulders and across your upper back. Now grab the bar with a shoulder-width underhand grip and pull yourself up. Make sure you reach your chest to the bar and that your elbows finish beside your ribs to ensure full range of motion and maximal lat engagement.

Sets x Reps: 3-4 x 6-8

SOTS Press

Why Do It: To challenge full-body mobility and strength.

How To: Place a barbell on your back in preparation to perform a back squat. Stand with your feet shoulder width apart with your toes slightly turned out. Perform a standard back squat. At the bottom, pause, keep your feet flat and knees out. Brace your abs and while maintaining a straight back, press the barbell overhead. Use a lightweight at first to get used to the movement. Once you’ve completed all your reps, return the bar to your upper back, squat up and rack the weight.

Sets x Reps: 3-4 x 8-12

Compound Row

Why Do It: Combine an overhead stretch with a standard row to maximize your lats range of motion, recruitment, and development.

How To: Set an adjustable cable machine to hip height with a neutral grip attachment. Hold the handle and walk back from the machine. Stand with your feet hip width apart, soften your knees and bend at your hips. With a flat back and your chest out, form a tabletop position and reach your arms overhead, as if at the bottom of a lat pull down. Initial the pull with your lats and bring the handle toward you. Start to stand and finish the pull by squeezing your shoulder blades together. You should be upright with the handle into your stomach, as if you finished a standard row. Soften your knees, bend at the hips and return the handle to the overhead position

Sets x Reps: 3-4 x 12-16

