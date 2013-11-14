Nina Buday / Shutterstock

Workout Tips

4 Ways to Get and Stay Fit for the Holidays

Don't let the holiday season throw a wrench into your training. These tips will help you get through with flying colors.

Even the most dedicated fitness enthusiasts can get caught in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

Take time to make sure you're energized and on your best game each day, and you will make the most of this joyous time of year.

Here, we outline a few handy tips to help you out.

1. Focus

Focus on daily behavior rather than long-term results during the busy holiday season; Set small daily goals that are attainable in the short term.

2. Prioritize

Your good health will make dealing with the intensity of the time of year easier.

Don't be afraid to make your fitness and nutrition a priority; if necessary, schedule your exercise and eating times as you would a doctor or business appointment.

3. Relax

Don't obsess about your fitness and nutrition during the holidays; if you miss a training session or a meal, get back on track with the next scheduled item and make a mental note to do better next time—but stressing over it won't help.

4. Rest

Lack of sleep is one of the leading factors in raising stress levels, which in turn can cause your body's metabolic rate to slow down.

Aim for 7-8 hours a night, but if that's unattainable, a couple of 15-minute breaks during the day to sit quietly and breathe deeply will do wonders.

