5 Best Dumbbell Exercises When Training For Strength

The case for using dumbbells as part of your strength training program is well-established. Better balance, greater contribution from support muscles, the ability to train unilaterally and to self-spot – the list goes on. But to this, we add some real-world examples.

Dumbbells are all too often ignored in the acquisition of limit strength, or the amount of force you can exert in one go. By no means is this a slam against barbell training. The bottom line is that to maximize strength and the development of hypertrophy, dumbbell training, in some form, must be part of your repertoire.

Pat Casey, the first man to bench press 600 pounds in 1967, built a large part of his strength with extremely heavy dumbbell press variations. In the 47 years since then, only a handful of men have duplicated this feat. Chuck Ahrens, half-man, half-legend, built what many iron game historians believe to be the widest shoulders of all-time with primarily dumbbell movements. Ronnie Coleman, the greatest bodybuilder of all-time and with world-class strength levels to match, loved him some heavy dumbbell work.

If it was good enough for these men, perhaps it’s good enough for the rest of us. Here are five key moves that can help you start building your own strength legend.

