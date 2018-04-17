Lose Fat
10 Ways Strength Athletes Can Spring-Clean Their Diets
If you've let your diet plan slip over the winter, then there's no time like spring to ditch the junk and refocus on the healthy, nutritious food you need.
Spring is a time of renewal. So as you start thinking about the ideal beach body or the new weight-room PRs you’ll be working to achieve this season, you’ll also want to think about double-checking your daily nutrition.
After all, it’s normal for New Year’s resolutions to falter a bit by April. Maybe donuts have snuck back into your weekly routine. Maybe you’ve stopped by the local greasy spoon a few too many times, hoping that your winter sweaters will hide the extra size around your waistline.
Because you're already spring-cleaning your house, now is the perfect time to take stock of your kitchen and pantry, too. Make a few of these simple dietary switches, and you’ll find that you can make a ton of progress toward a healthier lifestyle.
Toby Amidor is the owner of Toby Amidor Nutrition and best-selling author of The Easy 5-Ingredient Healthy Cookbook, The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook, and The Greek Yogurt Kitchen.